DPHD: Delaware County coronavirus death toll now at 103

The death toll in Delaware County due to COVID-19 is now at 103, the Delaware Public Health District reported this week.

“We are saddened to release six more deaths have been reported to us,” the DPHD posted Wednesday on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the (families) during this very difficult time.”

The district’s COVID-19 numbers are otherwise encouraging: 14,657 total cases, with 10,707 confirmed by testing and 3,950 probable based on symptoms. In comparison, there were 14,458 total cases last week. There are 198 total hospitalizations, down two from a week ago.

DPHD has removed the vaccination registration form from its website.

“After Gov. DeWine released the new 1C tier on Monday, March 1, we have made the decision to stop our preregistration process,” the district posted Tuesday. “Instead, we will post an appointment link on DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine starting next week to allow for eligible 1C individuals to sign up for an appointment.”

“Why next week?” the post continued. “Because we want to honor those who have already preregistered and are currently on our (Phase) 1A and 1B waitlist by giving them the first opportunity to schedule their appointment. As a reminder, this process only pertains to the Delaware Public Health District. Please contact other providers about their scheduling process.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Phase 1C consists of individuals who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes or ALS or are bone marrow transplant recipients; or are working in childcare services, funeral services, law enforcement and corrections officers. For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

The ODH is reporting 116 deaths due to the coronavirus in Delaware County, along with 264 hospitalizations and 16,537 cases. Delaware County has consistently had the 14th-most cases of Ohio’s 88 counties. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH Coronavirus Dashboard said Franklin County is the only county in the state with more than 100,000 cases at 112,585. Cuyahoga is the only county with more than 5,000 hospitalizations with 5,916. Cuyahoga, Franklin, and Hamilton counties have recorded more than 1,000 deaths each. Vinton is the only county with fewer than 1,000 cases.

As of Thursday, there were 974,480 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 50,695 people hospitalized and 16,750 deaths. There are 919,296 people who are considered presumed recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said there are 28.5 million total cases due to the infectious disease in the United States, and 517,224 Americans have died. On the positive side, both cases and deaths are trending down over the last 30 days.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said that globally, 115.8 million people are confirmed to have had COVID-19, with more than 2.5 million deaths worldwide due to the pandemic. Its statistics said Ohio has the ninth-highest state death total in the U.S., behind (in order) California, New York, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Georgia.

