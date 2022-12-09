RaceTrac gas station eyes Delaware site

Initial plans for a RaceTrac gas station to be constructed on the north side of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 across for the Kroger Great Lakes Distribution Center have gained the support of the Delaware Planning Commission.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the commission considered proposals for a conditional use permit and a preliminary development plan for a 4.6-acre site before voting unanimously to recommend approval to City Council.

RaceTrac, which has operated primarily in the southeastern United States and Texas, is beginning to expand further north, with locations now in Kentucky and Indiana. Should the Delaware location receive final approval, it would mark the first RaceTrac location in Ohio.

Brendan Sexton, who is the lead engineering project manager and was on hand for the presentation, compared RaceTrac to Sheetz in that it offers a variety of hot food items such as sandwiches, pizza, and more in addition to the standard gas station items.

The proposed site is part of a larger, 25-acre parcel that contains both B-3 Community Business District zoning to the south and R-6 Multi-Family Residential District zoning to the north. The conditional use permit would allow for a gas station on the southern portion of the site under the list of permitted uses for a B-3 zoning district.

RaceTrac is proposing to construct an approximately 6,008-square-foot convenience store on the site, along with eight fueling islands for passenger vehicles and five additional diesel fueling islands for larger vehicles. A total of 34 parking spots are included in the proposal.

As part of the conditions of the proposal and the City of Delaware Thoroughfare Plan, RaceTrac would be required to construct an extension of Davidson Lane from Sunbury Road to the northern boundary of the site. All three access points to the site would be from the Davidson Lane extension, with no direct access being provided from US 36/SR 37 per the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Access Management Plan.

The two northernmost access points would be designated for larger vehicles, while the southernmost access point would provide full access primarily for passenger vehicles.

RaceTrac is required to complete a traffic impact study as part of the process, which is currently ongoing. The results of the study could require some changes to the site plan, specifically with regard to the southernmost access point being moved further north.

Because the Davidson Lane extension will be a public street, RaceTrac will also be required to construct a sidewalk on the west side of the road that fronts the development.

With the recommendation of the Planning Commission, the requests for a conditional use permit and preliminary development plan will now go before council for final approval. The first reading is scheduled for Monday’s meeting, at which time a public hearing will be scheduled for the second reading on Jan. 9.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_Delaware-Logo-2.jpg

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.