Students shop for others

Carlisle Elementary School students got the chance to prepare for the holidays this week as the school held its first Secret Santa shopping event in years.

Students from every grade level at the school have visited the shop this week to purchase gifts for their family members. Parents and volunteers were on hand to help them pick out gifts, keep track of how much they had spent, and help package the gifts.

One of the volunteers on Thursday was Alisha Smith, a parent and member of the Carlisle PTO, who said she wanted to take part in the event’s return.

“This is the first time they’ve had it since COVID, and I wanted to experience it and see the smiles on their faces,” Smith said Thursday while wrapping presents for students.

Dawn Hostetler, parent of a kindergartener and fifth grader, said she enjoyed helping students shop during the event.

“I had the availability, and I wanted to help the school and see my kids during the school day,” Hostetler said. “I’ve enjoyed meeting the kids and the community of the school. It’s been pretty cool. (I enjoyed the) Christmas cheer.”

Charlee Farmer, a third grader, said she enjoyed the shopping trip and is excited to give the gifts to her family.

“I enjoyed getting some gifts for my mom to surprise her,” Farmer said “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and family.”

Farmer said she’s excited for the holidays because she gets to see her uncle who lives in Florida.

Fellow third grader Jolina Windhof said she bought gifts for everyone in her family at the event.

“I enjoyed that I could by my own stuff for my parents and all my family members,” Windhof said. “My favorite part was that I got to shop with all my friends. It was fun.”

Windhof said she hopes her gifts bring laughter during the holidays.

“I’m looking forward to my parents laughing at some of the gifts since some of them were funny,” Windhof said with a grin.

Volunteer Deb Gibson said she enjoyed helping students keep track of their budgets.

“It’s just really fun watching the choices they pick out,” Gibson laughed.

Alayna Scarberry, a third grader, said she bought gifts for five people.

“I liked shopping for my friends and family,” Scarberry said. “I hope they smile. I hope my littlest cousins who I bought for play with the thing I got them a lot.”

Scarberry said she’s excited for winter break because “I love being by my family.”

Third graders Jolina Windhof (left) and Charlee Farmer (right) shop for gifts for their families Thursday during Carlisle Elementary's Secret Santa shopping event. Volunteer Barb Rollins helps third grader Alayna Scarberry prepare a gift she bought during the event Thursday.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

