10 road projects for Orange Twp. area

LEWIS CENTER — There are 10 road projects planned for in and around Orange Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office (DCEO) said in a PowerPoint update issued last month.

These projects are partly because of expected growth — with a current population of 226,000, Delaware County is projected to have a population of 260,000 in 2030. Much of Orange Township to the east of U.S. Route 23 to Alum Creek State Park, falls under what’s being called a high growth area of the county.

The projects, in the order they were presented, are as follows. Note that there is some overlap with Berlin Township, which was written about on Dec. 10.

1. Bale Kenyon Road: Phase 1 improvements will continue into next fall, with utility relocation through May, and construction from May to November 2023. The $3.5 million project is funded through grants, a county match, with the $2.35 million balance by the township.

Phase 1, which will include a shared-use path, wall and bridge piers, goes from the Reform Church to above Birkland Circle. Phase 2 goes from Pine Ridge Drive to East Powell Road, with Phase 3 being in between 1 and 2.

2. Green Meadows Drive: The next extension to Lewis Center Road will take place next summer, with completion by October 2023. The $2.3 million overall project cost is “funded by Slate Ridge Commercial Tax-Increment Financing and special assessment on abutting residential developments,” the update said.

3. North Road: Phase 2 of the extension will be under construction next summer, with the connection at Shanahan Road being completed by next October. Developers Berlin Meadows and Evans Farm are reimbursing the county 2/3 of the $4.5 million project, which includes Phases 1 and 2.

4. Old State and Hollenback roads: The DCEO will study whether to put a roundabout or traffic signal with turn lanes leading to the marina section of Alum Creek State Park. Construction would take place in 2025-26 at a cost of $2.5 million.

5. Shanahan Road: Improvements include widening to three lanes from U.S. Route 23 to North Road. Construction would be in 2025-26.

6. Home Road: An extension to Lewis Center Road is planned, with an overpass on Home at the CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. That $17 million project could happen in 2025-26.

There would also be a new roundabout at Lewis Center Road, with traffic maintained by a temporary road. This part of the project would be completed by October 2023.

7. Orange Road: A proposed grade separation at the railroad tracks is in the design phase and being reviewed by the railroads. The $25 million project would have Orange Road go underneath the tracks on a four-lane road with paths on both sides. There would be two separate railroad structures.

“Current discussion involves how to maintain traffic on Orange Road during construction,” the presentation said. If the project comes to fruition, construction will start in 2026 at the earliest.

8. Interstate-71/U.S. 36: The $42 million interchange located below Tanger Outlet Mall with a bridge over I-71 is in the design stage.

9. I-71 and Big Walnut Interchange: A study is underway to see if the project is feasible. This should be complete by the end of 2023.

10. Ohio Department of Transportation Route 23 Connect Study: Costly alternatives were proposed to the east and west of Delaware, as well as converting 23 “to a full limited-access freeway section.” These initial alternatives were rejected as not having enough benefit, which will result in ODOT focusing on upgrades to U.S. 23.

“DCEO feels upgrades to current U.S. 23 to provide local resident mobility would have been needed regardless of whether or not there was a new freeway connection from Waldo to Interstate 270,” the update said.

