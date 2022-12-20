Kipfer appointed to Board of Library Trustees

The judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County have appointed Lori Kipfer from Powell to the Board of Library Trustees for a seven-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Kipfer is a welcomed addition to the board, and the court thanks outgoing board member Ceena Dinovo Baker for her service.

Kipfer is a school teacher. She has served the community in multiple capacities, often working with children, including but not limited to the Olentangy Dyslexia Network, Music Committee at Powell United Methodist Church, and DD Levy Chair. Kipfer has been honored with the Bridge Builder Award through the Boy Scouts of America and a Disney Teacher of the Year nomination, among other awards. She holds a master of arts degree from The Ohio State University and a bachelor of music degree from Capital University.

Presiding Judge Randall Fuller commends Kipfer, “Ms. Kipfer is very energetic and enthusiastic to bring positive results through cooperation and fostering trust. She brings a strong understanding of the community and children through both her profession and involvement with several schools and organizations.”

Fuller added, “Her leadership and experience can only prove beneficial to the library and the Delaware community.”

“I am honored to be appointed to this position, and I look forward to serving in this new role,” said Kipfer. Further, Kipfer emphasized, “Given that my son has just started college at Wittenberg, it is the right time for me to dedicate my skills to the board.”

The Board of Library Trustees is the governing body of the library. The board sets library policy, hires and supervises the director and fiscal officer, approves the library’s budget and financial practices, and creates the library’s strategic plan.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_Color-Common-Pleas-Court-Seal.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

Submitted by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.