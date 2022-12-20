Christmas light displays abound

A tradition for many families during the holidays is to take a drive to see Christmas lights in their neighborhoods and beyond. For those who haven’t already done so, here’s some ideas for families and individuals wishing to see some lights beyond their neighborhoods in central Ohio.

• Columbus Commons Holiday Lights (160 S. High St., Columbus) has more than 400,000 LED lights.

• Conservatory Aglow (1777 E. Broad St., Columbus) is a walk-through display at Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus.

• Creekside Christmas Light Display (117 Mill St., Gahanna) has more than 300,000 lights set to music.

• Everal Barn and Homestead (60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville) has the grounds lit up with lights.

• Fantasy of Lights (3311 S. Old State Road, Delaware) is a 3-mile drive-thru display that goes through the Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds.

• Holiday Lights at Scioto Mile (233 Civic Center Drive, Columbus) has more than 200,000 lights displayed along the river.

• LDP Lights (9360 Frabell Drive, Powell) in the neighborhood known as Lucy Depp Park has a drive-thru display that grows each year.

• Light Up Camp (5260 State Route 95, Mt. Gilead) at Flying Horse Farms is a half-mile drive-thru light display.

• Lights at Pastime Park (370 N. Chillicothe St., Plain City) is a free drive-thru display with thousands of lights.

• Lights of Glenross (Ballater Drive, Delaware) features over 300 houses sparkling with lights in the Glenross, Glenross North, Braumiller and Dornoch Estates subdivisions.

• Magic of Lights (717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus) at Historic Crew Stadium is a drive-thru display.

• Metro Parks has trails lit up at Battelle Darby Creek, Blacklick Woods, Highbanks and Inniswood Gardens.

• WildLights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (4850 Powell Road, Powell) contains more than 3 million lights throughout the zoo grounds.

• WonderLights Christmas in Ohio at the Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Road, Croton) is said to be the largest drive-thru light display in Ohio, with more than a million LED lights synchronized to carols.

A reminder that some of these displays will require payment to view. Others ask for a donation. Be sure to look them up before deciding whether to go see them or not. For many displays, they are available to view from 6 to 10 p.m. Also, some of these displays end before Christmas but many go until New Year’s Day.

Everal Barn in Westerville is lit up during the holidays. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_barn.jpeg Everal Barn in Westerville is lit up during the holidays. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Christmas lights reflect off a pond next to Everal Barn in Westerville in a photo taken just after sundown. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_Pond.jpeg Christmas lights reflect off a pond next to Everal Barn in Westerville in a photo taken just after sundown. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

