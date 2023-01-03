Twp. to talk 2023, fire division

GALENA — Harlem Township is beginning 2023 with two meetings this week and is also seeking additional staff.

We’ll start with the meetings. The Harlem Township Board of Trustees will hold its 2023 organizational meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Harlem Township Firehouse, 3883 S. state Route 605, Galena. It is open to the public and available via Zoom.

There will also be a special meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the same location. “The trustees will meet to discuss Fire Department business,” Harlem Township Government posted on Facebook. “There may or may not be other business discussed in open session.”

In December, the township’s Division of Fire posted on Facebook that it was hiring a part-time firefighter/EMT/paramedic.

“Harlem Township is a growing community, with the potential for growth within the department,” the Division of Fire posted on Facebook. “The department has up-to-date equipment and apparatus.”

Also in December, members of the Harlem Township Division of Fire participated in Operation Santa’s Sleigh at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

“Operation Santa’s Sleigh is a statewide event hosted by Light Ohio Blue and hundreds of public safety agencies,” the division posted on Facebook. “Agencies came together to spread holiday cheer to everyone at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.”

In other news, the township is seeking a director of zoning and development. More information is available on Harlem Township’s recently updated website (www.harlemtwp.com).

The township said the position has six essential functions: administers and enforces zoning regulations and building codes; prepares, reports and tracks nuisance property assessments to the Delaware County auditor; supervises Zoning Department staff; is responsible for administering the department budget; meets all job safety requirements and all applicable OSHA safety standards that pertain to essential functions; attend meetings regularly.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. today for this position at [email protected]

Harlem is also seeking a part-time administrative assistant of zoning. Applications are due at 3 p.m. Friday.

Harlem’s website includes a Citizen Request Form residents can email if they wish to report a concern. Another feature available is the “Find More Info” link. In addition to useful links to other county and state agencies, it provides information on “Who’s Plowing My Road?”

For Harlem, ODOT plows the two state routes, 37 and 605, six miles in all. Delaware County plows Center Village Road (from the county line to Harlem Road), Fancher Road, Gorsuch Road (from Harlem west), Harlem Road, Mill-Paul Road, Trenton Road (from SR 605 east) and Woodtown Road, 25 miles in all. Harlem Township’s Maintenance Department handles the rest, which is about 24 miles.

A Harlem Township Division of Fire vehicle takes part in the Operation Santa’s Sleigh event at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus on Dec. 28. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_322498063_1233254067277205_8075136778518848975_n.jpg A Harlem Township Division of Fire vehicle takes part in the Operation Santa’s Sleigh event at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus on Dec. 28. Courtesy photo | Harlem Twp. Division of Fire

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

