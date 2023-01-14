Schulz to discuss book

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) on Tuesday announced an author presentation and book signing event in support of “The Underground Railroad in Ohio” by author Kathy Schulz. The free event will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at The Barn at Stratford, located at 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware. Tours of the Meeker Homestead Museum are available following the book signing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ms. Schulz to share her research,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director. “Her personal knowledge, having lived near two major Underground Railroad junctions, should make for fascinating discussion and a unique educational experience for the entire community.”

“The Underground Railroad in Ohio” explores a dark time in American history and the role the state of Ohio played as host to nearly half of fugitive slave traffic during the antebellum era.

The book is available on Amazon, and the author will have copies available at the presentation.

Schulz is a retired college librarian. She has deep roots in Ohio and degrees from three Ohio universities. Schulz and her husband currently live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she stays busy with friends, hobbies and grandchildren.

This is a free event. Register on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-underground-railroad-in-ohio-author-presentation-tickets-506692489877.

Additional details are available by contacting [email protected]

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence. Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules, and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/.

The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

Kathy Schulz, author of “The Underground Railroad in Ohio,” will share her research on the subject on Jan. 22 at The Barn at Stratford in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_Jan-22-kathy-schulz-photo.jpg Kathy Schulz, author of “The Underground Railroad in Ohio,” will share her research on the subject on Jan. 22 at The Barn at Stratford in Delaware. Courtesy photo | DCHS

Special to The Gazette [email protected]

