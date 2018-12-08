DCDL rolls out new newsletter

If you’ve been to a community event or inside one of our Delaware County District Library locations recently, you may picked up our library newsletter, “Check It Out,” and noticed that it has a new design. This welcome change comes more than eight years after our first newsletter debuted in May of 2010.

Several of the changes you’ll notice first include the new size and the layout of programs. The smaller, booklet size will help reduce the bulky feeling that the prior newsletter had when it opened to its full size (17-by-22!). It also means that we can add extra pages as we need to when there is more going on at the library – think summertime!

If you’re familiar with the old layout, programs used to be listed exclusively by the branch where they take place. What we’ve found as we talk to our patrons is that many of you travel to programs based on your personal interest, not necessarily the location. If you primarily visit the Orange Branch Library, but you have a little girl who is dying to attend a Paw Patrol storytime at the Powell Branch Library, you’ll go! For this reason, as you flip through the pages of the newsletter, you’ll see programs are grouped by age range and topics of interest, with details below on where and when they take place.

Other additions include a staff book review, a page that highlights what our Friends of the Library are up to, details about our Community & Family Outreach Services Department, as well as information about other available library services.

This December, we found that we’ve got a lot of special events happening for the holiday season. From crafts and performances to things to do while the kids are out of school on winter break, there’s something for everyone. You’ll find these programs listed under a special “Holiday Programs” section.

Of course, if you just want to know what’s happening at the library today, you can always visit www.delawarelibrary.org/event to get the at-a-glance version of all the wonderful things we have planned.

Here are a few special programs we have coming up that you’ll want to add to your calendar:

• “All Aboard the Polar Express” Monday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. Powell Branch Library & Wednesday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m. Delaware Main Library.

Families: Join us for a story adventure on the Polar Express. This event is filled with music, stories, and an imaginary train ride.

• “Ebenezer Duke: A Musical Retelling of ‘A Christmas Carol’” Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Orange Branch Library.

All Ages: Be entertained by performer Duke Otherwise in this 45-minute mini-musical retelling of “A Christmas Carol.” Expect original songs, storytelling, acting tap dance and audience participation.

• “Gift Making Workshop” Thursday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Orange Branch Library.

All Ages: Create homemade gifts for your loved ones. There will be separate stations for kids, teens and adults, so as not to ruin the surprise.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

