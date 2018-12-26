BV Middle School earns Momentum Award

Buckeye Valley Local School District Superintendent Andrew Miller announced that Buckeye Valley Middle School has been named a “Momentum” school by the State Board of Education of Ohio for exceeding expectations in student growth in all categories for the year.

According to a press release from the state, for a school to receive the award, it must earn straight A’s on all value-added measures on the report card, and the school or district must have at least two value-added subgroups of students, which includes gifted, the lowest 20 percent in achievement, and students with disabilities.

“This year we grew in all areas,” said Brian Baker, principal of the middle school. “We got straight A’s in growth.”

According to the press release, a total of 70 districts and 226 schools earned the Momentum Award.

“Every day, Ohio’s schools do the challenging but rewarding work of educating our students and building the future of our state,” stated State Board of Education President Tess Elshoff in the press release. “The State Board of Education is proud to recognize these students, teachers, administrators and parents for their accomplishments.”

Baker said there are about 3,500 or so schools in the state with only the top 5 percent receiving the award. He said to earn the award, the school has to essentially show more than a year’s growth for all the students in all areas.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Baker. “We had an assembly … I informed the students informally and talked about what it means for a year’s growth and about putting forth our best.”

Some time in February, Baker said as a school, they would do something special to celebrate receiving the award.

Baker attributes the growth of the students to solid instructional practices and the building of solid relationships with the kids and parents. He said he also attributes the school’s success to the staff.

“It’s the little things that the staff does,” he said. “Like coming in early or staying late to tutor.”

Baker said he has taught in most of the buildings in the Buckeye Valley Local School District, and he added, “This is the most talented building I’ve been a part of.”

By D. Anthony Botkin

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

