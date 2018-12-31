2 incidents claim lives

Two investigations are ongoing after a man was killed in an industrial accident Friday and a Columbus man was killed in a car versus train crash Saturday.

The City of Delaware Police Department reports that Friday morning, a man from Baltimore, Ohio, was killed in an industrial accident at the Liberty Casting Company, 550 Liberty Road in Delaware.

Police report the man died after he was crushed between a pair of sand bolts in the facility around 8:52 a.m.

The man’s name was not released Friday because officials had not yet notified next of kin. OSHA was called to investigate the incident.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, but the incident is not being treated as anything more than “a horrible accident.”

Earlier this year on Aug. 22, the City of Delaware Fire Department responded to Liberty Casting after an explosion injured five people. The fire was reportedly out when firefighters arrived, but firefighters transported four people to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. An additional individual was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware for treatment.

According to the company’s website, “Liberty Casting is a jobbing foundry specializing in Gray, Ductile and High Alloy Iron Casting.” The website also reports that Liberty Casting employs approximately 100 employees.

Fatal crash in Orange Township

On Saturday, a Columbus man was killed after his vehicle collided with a Norfolk Southern train near the intersection of Franklin Street and Second Street in Lewis Center.

According to ABC 6/FOX 28, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol report the driver of a sedan was headed eastbound on Franklin Street. For unknown reasons, the driver stopped his car on the tracks. The vehicle was struck by a Norfolk Southern train headed southbound.

Multiple sources report the driver has been identified as David Jones, 61, of Columbus. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

Jones was the lone occupant in the car, troopers report.

In this Gazette file photo, a train passes by the intersection of Franklin and Second streets in Lewis Center. On Saturday morning, a Columbus man was killed at this railroad crossing when his vehicle was struck by a Norfolk Southern train. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_DSC_3554_F.jpg In this Gazette file photo, a train passes by the intersection of Franklin and Second streets in Lewis Center. On Saturday morning, a Columbus man was killed at this railroad crossing when his vehicle was struck by a Norfolk Southern train. Gazette file photo | D. Anthony Botkin