SourcePoint launches caregiver support group

SourcePoint and Willow Brook Christian Communities have collaborated to create a free support group where caregivers can get together to share experiences, discover new resources, and ask questions — all while knowing their loved one is in good hands. Willow Brook’s adult daycare program provides on-site care for loved ones while family caregivers attend the support group.

The support group meets the fourth Tuesday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way S., Delaware. Space is limited, so registration is required. Call 740-203-2399 to register. Upcoming support group dates include Jan. 22, Feb. 26 and March 26.

SourcePoint’s caregiver support groups are open to Delaware County caregivers and caregivers whose loved ones reside in the county. Monthly support groups also are available in Delaware, Powell, and Sunbury. To learn more, go to MySourcePoint.org/caregiver.

SourcePoint’s caregiver programs are funded in part by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

