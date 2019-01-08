Main Street Delaware to host dinner event

The public is invited to join Main Street Delaware on Jan. 16 for its third annual Kick-Off Dinner.

This year’s event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature a progressive dinner with 30-minute stops at five of downtown Delaware’s finest restaurants. The event also will incorporate Main Street Delaware’s annual meeting.

All ticketholders will begin with appetizers at The Oak & Brazen Wine Co., 38 E. Winter St., and end at Delaware’s newest downtown establishment, Gather, 53 N. Sandusky St., where the annual meeting will begin at 8 p.m. The meeting will include updates, recognitions, and a vote on candidates to join Main Street Delaware’s Board of Directors.

Dinner tickets will be limited to 75 participants and may be purchased in any of the following combinations: Individual tickets are $30, pair of tickets are $55, and four tickets are $110.

In addition to the Kick-Off Dinner, tickets will be available soon for Main Street Delaware’s Feb. 9 “Chocolate Walk.” Tickets are $20 each for the once-a-year walk, which enables participants to enjoy chocolate treats from noon to 6 p.m. at many downtown Delaware locations. Tickets are limited to 250, and the event typically sells out.

The Chocolate Walk will begin at the Main Street Delaware office, where participants will trade their tickets for tour maps and goody bags to help carry any treats that don’t get eaten right away.

To purchase tickets for the Kick-Off Dinner and (soon) for the Chocolate Walk, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. Main Street Delaware coordinates the First Friday celebrations, downtown Farmers’ Markets, holiday parade, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact Susie Bibler, executive director, at 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

