Olentangy BOE elects new leaders

The Olentangy Local Schools Board of Education elected a new president and vice president during its first meeting of 2019 on Jan. 10.

Former President Mindy Patrick nominated board member Kevin O’Brien to be elected as the new president of the board. He was approved by unanimous vote, as was Patrick, who was nominated to become the vice president. Both were sworn in, following the votes, by Treasurer Emily Hatfield.

Following the swearing in of the new president and vice president, the board approved the meeting schedule for 2019. Board meetings will be held on Jan, 24, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, Mar. 14, Apr. 11, Apr. 25, May 7, May 23, June 13, June 27, July 8, Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 8, Oct. 24, Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 12.

Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held in the Berlin Room of the Olentangy Administrative Offices building, located at 7840 Graphics Way in Lewis Center. Meetings are held on Thursdays and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Board representation for the various board committees was also set during the organizational portion of the meeting. Roger Bartz and Dave King will represent the board in the Facilities Committee, King and O’Brien in the Finance and Audit Committee, Bartz and Patrick in the Policy Committee, and Julie Wagner Feasel and Patrick in the School Advocacy Committee.

Following the organizational meeting, the board held its regular business meeting. O’Brien, leading his first meeting as the president of the board, cited funding, growth, and the district’s brand as three primary focuses for the board as it navigates 2019.

Superintendent Mark Raiff announced the nine district schools that received an overall A grade on their most recent report card. Those schools are Freedom Trail Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Meadows Elementary, Olentangy Orange High School, Tyler Run Elementary, Walnut Creek Elementary and Wyandot Run Elementary.

Tyler Run and Wyandot Run elementary schools were also awarded the Momentum Award from the state. The award recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth.

In other business, the board approved a $1,081,704 purchase from Rush Trucking for 12 new school buses, as well as a $170,388 purchase from State Security for additional security cameras to be installed districtwide.

The board will next meet on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

