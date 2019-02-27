Police hosting Internet safety speaker Feb. 28

On Thursday, Feb. 28, parents are invited to attend a presentation about Internet safety by author and speaker Jesse Weinberger at Willis Education Center.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., is sponsored by the City of Delaware Police Department.

The police department reports Weinberger is a nationally recognized Internet safety presenter, TEDx speaker, and author who has written books about the relationship between technology and teenagers.

The presentation will cover topics such as understanding social media and media literacy, cyberbullying, sexting and sexual predators.

City of Delaware Police Capt. Adam Moore said Tuesday that the police department invited Weinberger to speak because of the increase in crimes stemming from phones and computers.

“I think we recognize that more and more we see young people that are getting themselves into personal and legal trouble, and those situations often involve electronic cellphones and computers,” Moore said. “It’s really a current event. (It will) provide an opportunity for parents to gain knowledge and gain awareness.”

Moore said technology is constantly evolving and hopes the presentation will give parents an insight into the power and capability of modern devices.

“Young people are much more savvy at the use of these devices and equipment than parents,” Moore said. “(Parents will hopefully gain) additional knowledge they didn’t have and an understanding of the amount of power they are placing in a child’s hands.”

Moore said it’s easy for parents to say, “Well, it’s just a cell phone,” without understanding the connections the phone can make.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” he added. “That’s kind of what we are talking about. Understanding what’s out there and what that technology can do, and understanding risks to your child.”

Moore said in addition to just responsible usage, it’s important to understand that scams and other harmful crimes are still being committed, and they can now be committed over the Internet or phone.

“(Criminals) can be in another country and get inside your home and personal life through technology,” Moore said. “It’s absolutely important for people to be aware, and it’s especially important when it comes to your kids. Our responsibility is to protect our children.”

The Willis Education Center in Delaware is located at 74 W. William St.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

