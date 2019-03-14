Verdi’s ‘Requiem’ featured in March concert

When the Central Ohio Symphony takes the Gray Chapel stage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, there will be two and only two works performed during the concert.

First on the concert program will be the world premiere of Ben Goldberg’s “Fanfare for the 40th Season, No. 3.” This is the third of four fanfares, each 40 seconds long commissioned by the Symphony celebrating its 40th anniversary season.

The second work, taking up the rest of the program, will be Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,” (Messa da Requiem), the Catholic funeral mass he wrote to commemorate the death of Italian author Alessandro Manzoni.

Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos will lead the orchestra, two choruses, and four soloists in the performance of what is considered Verdi’s greatest non-operatic work. The Symphony has never before played this work.

“We open with a fanfare by Ben Goldberg, a composer we have a long and fruitful association with,” Executive Director Warren W. Hyer said, adding that this will be the fourth world premiere by the orchestra of one of Goldberg’s compositions. “Then we present the Verdi ‘Requiem,’ a substantial and demanding work for singers and musicians alike.”

“Requiem” requires four soloists. In the concert, those parts will be sung by guests artists Keyona Willis (soprano), Emily Spencer (mezzo-soprano), John Nevergall (tenor) and Michael Young (bass). All four artists are part of the Symphony’s Ohio Concert Artist Project, featuring and supporting Ohio artists and composers.

The chorus will be made up of singers from the Ohio Wesleyan Choral Arts Society, under the direction of Jason Heister, and Capriccio Columbus, under the direction of Larry Griffin. Both ensembles have sung with the Symphony before.

Tickets may be purchased at the Symphony Source, 24 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware or online at www.centralohiosymphony.org. Ticket orders may also be taken over the phone. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $6 for students of all ages, and $4 for children.

More information about the concert and ticket availability is available on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter St., or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

