Date set for Soups for Shelter

Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties will host its 17th annual Soups for Shelter fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at the St. Mary School Beitel Commons, 66 E. William St., Delaware.

According to a press release issued by Habitat for Humanity, 400 local supporters of the nonprofit organization are expected to attend the event, and every dollar raised will go toward local home builds and home preservation projects planned this year.

Officials state that in past years, the fundraiser has brought in as much as $18,000. Organizers are hoping to top that total this year.

For a donation of $15 (children 10 years of age and younger eat for free), attendees will get to select a handmade ceramic bowl to take home with them. The bowls were made by area artists, schools and colleges. In addition to the ceramic bowl, guests will be treated to bowls of soup and desserts donated by 24 local restaurants. Bread and drinks will also be provided.

For those unable to dine inside the commons, there will be a “Soups-to-Go” window where carryout orders will be available for $8.

Once attendees are done eating, they are invited to take part in a 50/50 raffle or silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses.

The press release states the Soups for Shelter fundraiser is one of Habitat for Humanity’s most popular events thanks to the support of local volunteers and businesses.

Organizers added if the St. Mary School parking lot is full, Ohio Wesleyan University has agreed to allow the public to park in the lot south of Selby Stadium on South Henry Street.

Pictured with some of the bowls that will be available on Tuesday, March 19, during Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties’ 17th annual Soups for Shelter event are members of the Soups for Shelter Committee. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Habitat.jpg Pictured with some of the bowls that will be available on Tuesday, March 19, during Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties’ 17th annual Soups for Shelter event are members of the Soups for Shelter Committee. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.