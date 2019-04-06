Good deeds recognized in Sunbury

In an age where mainstream media uncovers outrageous scandals by individuals and institutions seemingly over every news cycle, exemplary behavior by Sunbury and Big Walnut-area residents has been recognized at recent meetings of the Sunbury Village Council.

For example, the village website noted, “Aaron Noblet & Joe Gochenour, Sunbury residents, were recognized at the Sunbury Council meeting on March 6 for their continued contribution & support to the landscape of our community. The investments of their time and talents have not gone unnoticed — especially in the area of planting trees, identifying environmental concerns, and trail expansion plans.”

The volunteer efforts of former councilman Gochenour and arborist Noblet included the planting of three Cypress trees along Prairie Creek in Evening Park last April for Arbor Day.

And as a 2.5-hour meeting was winding down on April 3, councilman Dave Martin took the time to recognize an act of kindness and lifesaving on the part of Big Walnut students.

High school Athletic Director Brian Shelton recounted the story April 1 on the district’s website:

“The Big Walnut varsity baseball team, while on spring break in Myrtle Beach this past week, helped a man in distress while on the beach. According to multiple witnesses, a group of Big Walnut baseball players ran to the beach to rescue an elderly man who was an above the knee amputee that had lost his crutches in the surf and was floundering around in the water struggling to stay up much less get up out of the water. The group of boys included a 7th-grader (Kasen Knapp), sophomores (Mahlon Spangler, Jake Bales, Brady Hershberger, Jake DeVol) and senior (CJ Rockwell). They immediately acted without hesitation to rescue the man in distress. After they assisted lifting and getting the man out of the surf, the Big Walnut baseball coaches assembled all the boys to form a line and comb the surf looking for the one crutch that had been swept away. Unfortunately, the crutch was not found but it wasn’t from a lack of effort.

“Later the elderly couple thanked some of the baseball parents who were deeply touched and grateful for the help from the baseball team. Thanks to our coaches and baseball parents for sharing this story. I am grateful I work in such an outstanding community with great kids and families to support each other or anyone else in need.”

During the April 3 meeting, Sunbury Council approved:

• Construction of a commercial and office building at North Miller Drive adjacent to Wendy’s, by a 4-2 margin;

• An agreement with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for Morrow to “provide additional housing for prisoners the Village is unable to adequately house.”

In other local government matters, there was a Planning and Zoning meeting on April 1 with two rezoning hearings, two building improvement applications, and a discussion on barb wire fences in Sunbury.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

