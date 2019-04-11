OWU program educating older adults

Area residents are invited to go back to school this fall through the new Lifelong Learning Institute at Ohio Wesleyan University. The classes won’t include term papers or tests, but instead will create fun, engaging ways for older adults to continue to learn and grow.

The community is invited to learn more about the Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) during a free “sampler” event from 10 a.m. to noon May 4 in the Benes Rooms of Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Advance registration is required before April 29 by visiting www.owu.edu/lli.

During the May 4 event, five presenters will offer 15-minute previews of the courses they plan to teach in the fall. Scheduled presenters and topics are:

• Tom Burns, retired Perkins Observatory director and part-time OWU English professor, discussing “The Universe and Your Place in It.”

• Lynda Hall, OWU psychology professor, discussing “Lifespan Maintenance of Knowledge.”

• John Lindeboom, director of Culinary Services for Willow Brook Christian Communities, discussing “Veg Centric – Trending Now: Cooking with Seasonal Vegetables.”

• Tracey Peyton, managing director of The Strand Theatre, discussing “Academy Award-Winning Films and the Backstories They Tell.”

• Bill Rietz, former social studies teacher and chairman of the Rutherford B. Hayes Heritage Fund Committee, discussing “Rutherford B. Hayes – Things You Didn’t Know.”

Delaware residents Bob and Mary Holm are co-chairing the steering committee working with community organizations and residents to launch the new institute.

“We are excited to be part of this initiative,” said the couple, both OWU graduates. “The mission statement of the Lifelong Learning Institute affirms that ‘learning throughout one’s life is an important pursuit in acquiring knowledge and skills, examining new ideas, and fueling one’s curiosity,’ and we couldn’t agree more! We think the LLI will be a great addition to the many services and opportunities already available in our Delaware community.”

The inaugural fall term of the LLI will run from Sept. 23 through Nov. 1 with a registration fee of $75 for as many classes as participants choose to take from the 10 expected offerings. The non-credit classes will be taught in a non-competitive, relaxed environment, and conversation will be encouraged as learners share their experiences with classmates.

In addition to Ohio Wesleyan, community organizations helping to create the Lifelong Learning Institute include the Delaware County District Library, SourcePoint, and Willow Brook Christian Communities. The Delaware County Foundation has provided a grant to help launch the institute.

Read more about the Lifelong Learning Institute at Ohio Wesleyan University at www.owu.edu/lli.

