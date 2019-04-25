DCHS volunteers recognized

Approximately 40 volunteers attended the Volunteer Recognition that was held by the Delaware County Historical Society at the Barn at Stratford on April 10.

The entertainment for the evening was Steve Ball, a musician from Columbus, who specializes in the music of the American Civil War and the music and life of Stephen Foster.

After the entertainment, awards were presented by DCHS President Jack Hilborn and DCHS Executive Director Donna Meyer. Two committees, the Reenacting Committee and the Curriculum Support Committee, were recognized for their contributions to the historical society’s mission.

Susan Logan, Brad Cowan, Steve Frazier and John Foreman were recognized as outstanding volunteers. Dick Leavy was named Outstanding New Volunteer for his work with the Oral History project. Joe Dwenger was named Volunteer of the Year for his work on the Curriculum Support Committee, the Reenacting Committee, Volunteer Committee, and his outstanding research on historical topics.

The historical society has openings for additional volunteers, with a variety of opportunities for all skills and interests. For more information, email Volunteer@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

Joe Dwenger holds up his DCHS Volunteer of the Year award. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_Joe-Dwenger-Volunteer-of-the-Year.jpg Joe Dwenger holds up his DCHS Volunteer of the Year award. Courtesy photo | DCHS https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_DCHS-1.jpg Courtesy photo | DCHS

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.