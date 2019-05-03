Hayes students create monsters

Students at Hayes High School have spent the past few weeks playing Frankenstein and bringing nearly 100 monsters to life based on drawings done by Carlisle Elementary students.

Hayes art teacher John Scott said Thursday that kindergartners at Carlisle did drawings of monsters either using their own imaginations or a template, and after the drawings were turned it, they were brought to art students at Hayes.

Scott said 97 stuffed monsters were sewn and stitched together by art students, giving them an experience similar to work on commission.

“It’s authentic,” Scott said. “They are producing artwork for someone. They do have artistic license. They can make decisions about what it looks like, but for the most part (it should) match up with the picture so the kindergartners recognize their monster.”

The monsters were all shapes, sizes and colors, and they contained a variety of features like fur, scales or tentacles.

Lauren Perry, a junior, said she created seven monsters herself, and prior to the assignment, she didn’t even know how to sew.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever sewed,” Perry said. “I want to see the kids’ reactions.”

Perry said she enjoyed “everything” about the assignment and learned how to communicate with other students to improve designs and techniques.

The monsters were given to Carlisle students as a surprise during the Carlisle Art Show held Thursday night.

Students in Cynthia Vaught’s ceramics class were also hard at work creating monster sculptures based on designs given to them by Woodward Elementary School students.

“I love finding all the small details and put them into it,” said Maria Schul, a sophomore. “I’m trying to find ways to make it as similar to the picture as possible. Being able to make it for somebody is really fun.”

Junior Tyler David also created a sculpture of a monster, adding he enjoyed the entire assignment.

“I loved the freedom to just make it how I wanted it to look but also resemble the picture,” David said.

Hayes sophomore Maria Schul holds up the monster she created in ceramics class based on a drawing done by a Woodward Elementary student. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Monsters-3.jpg Hayes sophomore Maria Schul holds up the monster she created in ceramics class based on a drawing done by a Woodward Elementary student. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette DaJah Saultz (left), a senior, and Lauren Perry (right), a junior, sew monsters together Thursday afternoon at Hayes High School. Perry said before this assignment, she didn’t even know how to sew but has made seven monsters for the Carlisle students. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Monsters-2.jpg DaJah Saultz (left), a senior, and Lauren Perry (right), a junior, sew monsters together Thursday afternoon at Hayes High School. Perry said before this assignment, she didn’t even know how to sew but has made seven monsters for the Carlisle students. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Art teacher John Scott, right, and senior Jordan Wolfel catalog the monsters created for Carlisle Elementary School students to make sure they are all accounted for. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Monsters-1.jpg Art teacher John Scott, right, and senior Jordan Wolfel catalog the monsters created for Carlisle Elementary School students to make sure they are all accounted for. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

