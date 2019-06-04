‘Hidden Spaces’ on display

As June approaches on the calendar, Main Street Delaware has announced the next First Friday celebration. As has been the case over the past few years, the June event will feature a “hidden spaces” theme.

On June 7, the Delaware community is invited to partake in a self-guided walking tour of the city’s historic downtown district. Seventeen sites are scheduled to take part in the tour, which “showcases downtown Delaware’s unique and rich history,” according to the press release for the event.

Included in the site list are the Strand Theatre, Andrews House, the Sheets Building, Willis Education Center and the Masonic Hall (Moore Masonic Temple).

“A lot of times you wonder what’s up there … it’s an opportunity for people to appreciate the historic buildings, and it helps people to remember things from the past,” Main Street Delaware Executive Director Susie Bibler said.

Bibler added, “June’s First Friday is special because it focuses on the beauty and character of the historic downtown.”

In addition to the walking tour, a game night will also be held that will include a free architectural scavenger hunt and free yard games that will include Giant Jenga, Connect Four, and Tic Tac Toe.

The scavenger hunt will be hosted by The Delaware County Historical Society and is meant to be both entertaining and educational. Clues and other supplies needed to participate will be available at the Main Street Delaware tent, which will be located at the corner of Sandusky and Winter Streets.

All First Friday festivities will run from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for the “Hidden Spaces” tour are $10. Children 10 years old and under are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or in person at The Greater Gouda, located at 12 N. Sandusky St. Tickets, wristbands, and maps will also be available after 5 p.m. on the day of the event at the Main Street tent.

Proceeds from tour tickets will support Main Street Delaware’s efforts to preserve and promote the city, including future First Friday celebrations and the annual downtown Farmers’ Market, which will begin May 25.

DATA Bus will provide free shuttles every 15 minutes traveling from the Hayes Delaware County Services Building parking lot, located at 145 N. Union St., to the heart of downtown at Sandusky and William streets. The shuttles are sponsored by Honda Marysville and Honda Marysville Motorsports.

A free bike corral will be set up at North Sandusky Street and Central Avenue, courtesy of the Central Ohio Communities Project, for those wishing to bike downtown for the event.

Main Street’s June First Friday is sponsored by COhatch Delaware, Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware, RE/MAX Allegiance, and Shred415 Lewis Center.

To learn more about this and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Pictured is the headquarters of the Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18. Located at 51 W. William St. in Delaware, the Masonic Hall (Moore Masonic Temple) is one of the buildings featured in Main Street Delaware’s ‘Hidden Spaces’ First Friday event. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1__DSC0005.jpg Pictured is the headquarters of the Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18. Located at 51 W. William St. in Delaware, the Masonic Hall (Moore Masonic Temple) is one of the buildings featured in Main Street Delaware’s ‘Hidden Spaces’ First Friday event. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1__DSC0009.jpg Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

