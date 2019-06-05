ODOT working in Delaware County

ODOT District 6 encompasses an eight-county region in central Ohio, including Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway and Union counties. District 6 is responsible for 4,921 lane miles of roads and 1,557 bridges. District 6 is headquartered in Delaware.

Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 has already started work on three of its four Delaware County projects for the season.

According to ODOT, these are the Delaware County projects:

• Resurfacing state routes 257 and 605: This involves replacing guardrail and resurfacing state Route 257 from U.S. Route 42 to state Route 37, and overlay bridge deck over Moors Run. There’s also guardrail replacement and resurfacing state Route 605 from the Franklin County Line to state Route 37. The $2,264,000 project started in April and is expected to be completed in August.

“The resurfacing project on SR 257 and 605 is underway – pavement repairs have been made on both routes,” said ODOT spokeswoman Breanna Badanes, in an email. “Resurfacing begins on SR 605 tomorrow (June 5) and will take about a week, weather permitting. Next, crews will start paving SR 257.”

Now through Saturday at SR 257 between U.S. 42 and SR 37: SR 257 will be reduced to one lane daily for pavement repair from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, and all lanes will be open at 5 p.m.

Today through Saturday, SR 605 between SR 37 and Bevelhymer Road: From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., SR 605 will be reduced to one lane daily for paving operations. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, and all lanes will open at 5 p.m.

• U.S. Route 42 resurfacing: U.S. 42 will be resurfaced from Horseshoe Road to the Morrow County Line. The storm water system near Shortcut Road will be upgraded, as well. The $2,692,000 project began in May and is expected to be completed in September.

“The U.S. 42 resurfacing project is also underway,” Badanes said. “U.S. 42 is currently closed between Shortcut Road and Horseshoe Road for waterline work – it’s expected to reopen this Friday, June 7. Once the waterline work is complete, crews are expected to begin paving U.S. 42 on Tuesday, June 11. They’ll work daytime hours beginning around 9 a.m. and traffic will be reduced to one lane of two-way traffic with flaggers.”

• U.S. Route 36 bridge improvement: This project involves overlaying the bridge deck on U.S. 36 over Big Walnut Creek (north of state Route 61). The $257,100 project was originally said to have started this April and is expected to be completed in August.

“Construction on the U.S. 36 bridge over Big Walnut Creek is expected to begin Sunday, June 16,” Badanes said. “Traffic will be restricted to one lane with flaggers during the day to complete guardrail work, and then U.S. 36 will close the weekend of June 21, weather permitting. Two weekend closures are required to overlay the bridge deck.”

• Interstate 71 North side improvements: A major project for both Delaware and Franklin counties, this would widen I-71 south between Polaris/Gemini and the ramp to I-270 west, widen ramp from I-71 south to I-270 west to two lanes, and constructing opening in the barrier wall for Gemini traffic to merge onto I-71 south sooner. The nearly $3.5 million project may start as early as September and be completed in October 2020.

“The I-71/Polaris/Gemini project is a design-build project,” Badanes said. “We don’t have a schedule for construction yet since the project team is currently working on the design. It’s possible that construction could begin late this year in fall, but may not start until 2020. The bulk of the work will occur next year, with an expected completion date of October 2020.”

There are two ODOT projects in Franklin County that may be of interest to Delaware County residents, particularly those who live on the east side.

First is Interstate 270 resurfacing from north of Dempsey Road in Westerville to south of Sunbury Road, and resurfacing I-270 ramp lanes to the right of barrier wall from SR 161 to south of Easton Way. The $5.2 million project got underway last August and may be completed this July.

Second are signal installations at 19 intersections along U.S. Route 62 and SR 605 in New Albany. The $1.2 million project began in April and may be completed this November.

Other ODOT projects this year include:

In Marion County, U.S. Route 23 bridge decks will be replaced over Graves and Rocky Fork creeks, and bridge decks over the Little Scioto River will be repaired. In addition, pavement on state Route 37 between state Route 309 and LaRue will be repaired, and a culvert at the intersection of SR 37 North and N. Section Street will be replaced.

In Union County, state Route 37 (Franklin Street) will be resurfaced from the village of Richwood to state Route 4.

U.S. Route 42 in Delaware is closed at Shortcut Road for waterline work. Pictured is a crew at work on Tuesday morning. The road is expected to reopen on Friday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Rt42-work-at-bridge.jpg U.S. Route 42 in Delaware is closed at Shortcut Road for waterline work. Pictured is a crew at work on Tuesday morning. The road is expected to reopen on Friday. Gary Budzak | The Gazette State Route 605 will be resurfaced from Center Village to Condit. This photo was taken from Bevelhymer Road on the county line. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Rt605-work.jpg State Route 605 will be resurfaced from Center Village to Condit. This photo was taken from Bevelhymer Road on the county line. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

