Festival season in full swing

Another weekend, another festival or two to go to — that’s part of the fun of summer. We wanted to share with you some of the things we know of that are going on in Delaware County this summer. Supplementing these events with out-of-town day trips for other festivals should fill up those hot days. Since there’s so much going on, we’ll save the Fourth of July holiday happenings for a separate article.

Delaware

• The St. Mary Parish Festival is this weekend. The festival’s website states, “Located on grounds of St. Mary Parish Church in Delaware, Ohio, the 2019 festival will be held on June 14th and June 15th. Being Voted #1 Fair/Festival for 2017 makes us want to outdo ourselves and offer an even bigger event for 2019! As always, great music on two stages; fabulous food and beverages including our signature St. Marygrita; Carnival rides and inflatables; midway games; a casino; scrumptious baked goods; Kiddie Land for the little ones; silent auction and more…make plans to join us!”

• The 6th annual NOW Festival takes place at Mingo Park from noon-3 p.m. June 22. The Northern Olentangy Watershed (NOW) Festival encourages land and water stewardship with a focus on the Upper Olentangy River Watershed.

• Cheer on the athletes at the 6th annual MingoMan Triathlon & Duathlon on June 23, with swimming at Delaware State Park, bicycling into the city and a run through the streets of Delaware. You’ll be able to do this again on July 28, for the longer Ironman 70.3 Ohio event.

• While not festivals, two events in Delaware on June 26 are also of note. First is a “Steps to Success Resource/Job Fair” from 10 a.m.-noon at the Willis Building, U.S. Highway 23 North. It is described as “A collaboration of community partners and employers to assist individuals in overcoming barriers to their success.” There is also a New to Medicare class from 6-8 p.m. at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road. In this free two-hour class, Delaware County residents learn the basics — the ABC’s and D of Medicare — including traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans and Medicare Supplements.

• The 44th Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County, is July 6 at Hidden Valley Golf Course, 580 W. William St. Registration deadline is June 28.

• The 26th annual Performance Classic Car Show is July 20, and you’ll be able to walk the streets of downtown to look at the rides. There will be 100 trophies awarded by Mayor Carolyn Riggle and others, two 50/50 raffles, and live music from the Menus from 5-7 p.m.

• The Alpha Group’s second annual Zoom Duck Derby & Wellness Walk is Aug. 3. This event is taking place at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium & Zoombezi Bay, where nearly 5,000 rubber ducks will be dumped into the lazy river. All proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit https://www.duckrace.com/delaware.

• The 40th annual Dave Staley Splash-n-Dash & Aquathlon is Aug. 10 at Mingo Park. The City of Delaware Parks and Recreation Department invite the public to participate in the event, which is similar to a triathlon, but without the cycling leg. The Aquathlon is designed to be a fun event for all individuals regardless of their fitness and experience level.

Sunbury

• The fourth annual Big Walnut Conservation Club Youth Fishing Derby is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the above-ground reservoir, corner of Sedgwick Avenue and Otis Street. This is a free event with equipment and bait provided. Snacks and drinks also provided.

• A joint After Hours Business event between the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce will take place on Thursday, June 20, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Rise Pies Patio at Tanger Outlets, Routes 36/37, just East of I-71 exit, Sunbury.

• St. John Neumann, 9633 E. state Route 37, will host its sixth annual Community Festival from 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 21, and 5-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22. The church website states, “Join us for an evening of fantastic food, amusement rides by Sterling Entertainment, kids’ games, silent auction, adult midway with beer garden and a TON of FUN for all ages!” The event includes Deacon Carl’s Italian Kitchen, Jet’s Pizza, Women’s Club baked goods; and music by the Good Time Music Band (Friday) and the Reaganomics (Saturday).

• The 20th annual Corey Lehman Memorial Volleyball Tournament is on Saturday, July 6, at the grass courts between Big Walnut High and Intermediate schools, 555 South Old 3C Highway. Lunch of smoked pull pork loin and complimentary t-shirt for each player! Prizes awarded for first place teams in each division.

• The local chamber also has a quarterly breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and its 11th annual golf outing from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Royal American Golf Links. For more information, visit http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com.

• Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds, hosted by The Village of Sunbury and Big Walnut Civic Association, is Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. at the town square.

• The 15th annual Sunbury Farmers’ Market on the scenic Sunbury Square each Saturday morning, beginning May 18 and running through Oct. 12.

Powell

• The annual Powell Festival is June 21-22 in Village Green Park, 47 Hall St. “The Powell Festival is the City’s signature event of the year. This two-day summer experience stands out in delivering family-friendly entertainment, delicious food and dazzling fireworks,” states the city’s website. In conjunction, the Olentangy Rotary Club is also putting on a “Night at the Races” from 6-9 p.m. June 21 at the Powell Municipal Building, 47 Hall St.

• The Columbus Symphony will perform at 7 p.m. July 11 at Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St., as part of its “Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series.” For this just-announced show, the CSO will perform Baroque favorites and Strauss waltzes. For tickets, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Ashley

• From ohio.org: “For a traditional family-friendly atmosphere and entertainment for all ages, come enjoy the Ashley Corn Show, presented by the American Legion Post 518. Three days of great food, live bands, carnival rides! Come watch the FFA Kiddie tractor pull and more. Register to participate in a Cob-Tossing Contest, too! And don’t forget: Corn, Corn, and Corn!!! Admission is free. Funds raised are used by the Legion to benefit local youth activities.” The festival is Aug. 1-3.

Columbus

• The Polaris Fashion Place mall announced this week the third season of LIVE @ Polaris free concerts at the Lifestyle Center near The Cheesecake Factory on Thursdays (except July 4) from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. June 13-Aug. 22. The 2019 line up: June 13 Conspiracy; June 20 SWAGG; June 27 The Reaganomics; July 11 23 Southbound; July 18 Rockhouse; July 25 Rock This Way; August 1 The McCartney Project; Aug. 8 The Reaganomics; Aug. 15 The Buzzard Kings; Aug. 22 Conspiracy.

The sign in front of St. John Neumann Church in Sunbury announces the annual Community Festival next weekend. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_SJN-sign-Comfest-2019.jpg The sign in front of St. John Neumann Church in Sunbury announces the annual Community Festival next weekend. Gary Budzak | Gazette

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.