Artists welcome for July’s First Friday

As Fourth of July celebrations are underway and America celebrates its independence, Main Street Delaware’s monthly First Friday celebration will carry a flavor of freedom. This Friday, July 5, the Delaware community is invited to pack the downtown district for the “Chalk It Up for FREEdom” event.

“Main Street Delaware is celebrating July with red, white, blue – and every other color in the crayon box – during its July 5 ‘Chalk It Up for FREEdom!’ sidewalk chalk art party,” a Main Street Delaware press release states.

As part of the free event, individuals, businesses, and nonprofits are welcome to decorate the sidewalks downtown. Artists are asked to bring their own sidewalk chalk with them as they claim their downtown square. The event’s canvas will be Sandusky Street between Spring Street and Central Avenue or on Winter Street between Franklin and Union streets.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. Many downtown shops and restaurants will also carry extended hours to accommodate the community.

Patrons can enjoy the sound of Delaware’s own Ra88, a classic rock cover band that will rock the downtown district with live music. The band features Phil Jones on guitar and lead vocals, John Fuller on drums and backing vocals, and Brett Alexander on keyboards and backing vocals.

While Christmas will be far from minds during the July celebration, Main Street Delaware will continue to accept donations and sell commemorative Christmas ornaments to help decorate downtown Delaware for the holiday season.

As in the past, DATA Bus will run a free shuttle on Friday to transport patrons from their cars to the festivities. The shuttles will run every 15 minutes between the parking lot at the Hayes Delaware County Services Building, located at 145 N. Union St., and the corner of William and Sandusky streets. The complimentary shuttles are sponsored by Honda Marysville and Honda Marysville Motorsports.

Anyone who wishes to ride their bicycle down to the festivities can park their bike at the free bike corral, which will set up at South Sandusky Street and Central Avenue, and will be operated by volunteers from Sustainable Delaware.

The July First Friday event is sponsored by COhatch Delaware and Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware. To learn more about Main Street Delaware, its First Friday celebrations, and other events coming up, visit its website at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

