Orange Twp. seeks levy renewals

The Orange Township Board of Trustees Monday approved placing a 1-mill parks renewal levy and a 0.5-mill road improvement renewal levy on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. If passed by voters, neither of the three-year levy renewals would increase the taxpayers’ annual tax burden.

“It was sent to the (Delaware County ) Auditor’s Office and certified by the township fiscal officer,” said Township Administrator Lee Bodnar. “When the certification came back, Mr. (Michael) McCarthy (township attorney) provided the research on the ballot language and then formatted it to what is required by the (Delaware County) Board of Elections.”

Based on the township’s current total tax valuation of $1.3 billion, as provided by the county auditor, the three-year, 1-mill parks and recreation renewal levy amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of tax valuation.

If approved by the voters, the renewal will generate $1.2 million per year that can only be used for upkeep and maintenance on the township’s parks and recreational facilities.

In 2016, trustees reduced the once 1.5-mill parks levy to a 1-mill levy and used the remaining .5 mills to create a much-needed road improvement levy to maintain the township roads.

At the time, officials reported that the township was facing the break down of 50 miles in residential roads that would overstress the township’s general fund.

In a report from 2016, the 1-mill parks levy renewal yielded $1.1 million per year, while the new 0.5-mill road improvement levy produced $579,000 per year.

Again, based on township’s current total tax valuation of $1.3 billion, as provided by the county auditor, the three-year, 0.5-mill road improvement renewal levy amounts to 5 cents for each $100 of tax valuation.

If approved by the voters, the renewal will generate $631,003 per year for the general-purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of the township’s streets, roads and bridges.

Double-checking the ballot language, McCarthy had Delaware County Board of Elections Director Karla Herron look the form over before trustees voted to pass the resolutions.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_OTLOGO.jpg

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.