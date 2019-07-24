HelpLine to host ‘Retreat from the Heat’ workshop

The HelpLine Sexual Assault Response Network (SARN) invites survivors of sexual assault to focus on relaxation and healing during the “Retreat from the Heat” workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The location of the workshop will be disclosed upon registration; the event is free with refreshments provided.

This workshop provides a safe space for survivors who have experienced abuse, assault, harassment, or relationship violence an opportunity to raise awareness about their strengths, resilience and coping strategies for positive change. Using art as a hands-on tool for expression, participants will be able to make and take home their projects. Attendees will also receive information on ways to cope with triggers and stress, access helpful resources and add new self-care strategies into their everyday lives.

“These workshops give survivors a unique opportunity to process feelings, have fun, and engage in self-care; all while receiving support by trained advocates in a safe place,” said Nora Flanagan, SARN coordinator and workshop facilitator. “We hope that participants gain additional skills to improve their mental and emotional well-being, while connecting with others who have similar experiences.”

The “Retreat from the Heat” workshop is one of the many initiatives and services that support sexual assault survivors through its trauma-informed program offered in Delaware, Morrow, Crawford and Wyandot counties. Available to all survivors, SARN offers healing workshops, one-one-one crisis intervention and advocacy – regardless of when the assault occurred – and an annual retreat. Additionally, trained SARN advocates are available to assist survivors at the hospital and with law enforcement immediately following an assault, and connects survivors to resources at HelpLine and in the broader community.

To register or learn more about SARN services, visit https://helplinedelmor.org/s-a-r-n/. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact SARN on the free, confidential 24-hour support, information, referral, and texting line at 1-800-684-2324 or text helpline to 898211.

As the community’s only 24/7 resource, HelpLine is the go-to for supporting and empowering change. Our highly trained specialists offer compassionate support to help meet the needs of anyone in crisis, connecting them with the right resources and empowering them to thrive. Our prevention programs address suicide and depression, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and family violence to influence change in our community. These programs are rooted in our relationships with local non-profits and agencies, giving us the connections and knowledge to get community members the support, education and volunteer opportunities they’re looking for.

HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and Partially funded by SourcePoint. A United Way Partner, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. For more information, visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.

To learn more about SAAM events, visit http://helplinedelmor.org/saam/.

