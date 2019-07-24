Supplies for Scholars date set

On Friday, July 26, Delaware County students getting ready to go back to school can get supplies, check-ups, and a haircut at the annual Supplies for Scholars event.

Organized by the United Way of Delaware County through its Strengthening Families initiative and partnerships with Delaware City Schools and Connections Volunteer Center, the event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St.

Delaware City Schools Director of Communications Jennifer Ruhe said Tuesday that the event is designed to give county families a hand before school starts.

“United Way and many community partners strive to host a fun morning to give families a helping hand as we near the beginning of the school year,” Ruhe said. “The event was established to ease the financial burden that the school year brings for many of our Delaware County residents.”

Ruhe said this year’s event includes:

• A giveaway of school supplies based on grade level needs, which include backpack and some of the most commonly used supplies.

• Courtesy haircuts done by 12 stylists

• Vision screenings

• Dental check-ups

• Personal hygiene kits for families

Ruhe added that all children will receive a Kona Ice treat.

Delaware City Schools Assistant Superintendent Heidi Kegley said Tuesday that the event shows the bonds between the community.

“Supplies for Scholars is a wonderful opportunity to welcome our students back, and we greatly appreciate the commitment of our community partners,” Kegley said. “This event has become an opportunity for everyone to come together to support our families and ensure our students can start the year with the supplies they need for a successful school year.”

Additionally, many local agencies including Drug Free Delaware, The Delaware General Health District, and Delaware County will have informational tables.

The event is also presented by Women’s Leadership Network and is sponsored by PNC, UPS, Mt. Carmel, DelCo Water, OhioHealth, V&P Hydrauliscs, Middlefield Bank and Ondo Media.

Schultz Elementary School Principal Travis Woodworth and volunteer Stephanie Manor gather school supplies for an elementary school student during Delaware City Schools’ Supplies for Scholars event in July 2017. This year’s event will allow students to get free school supplies, check-ups and haircuts. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_DSC_0273.jpg Schultz Elementary School Principal Travis Woodworth and volunteer Stephanie Manor gather school supplies for an elementary school student during Delaware City Schools’ Supplies for Scholars event in July 2017. This year’s event will allow students to get free school supplies, check-ups and haircuts. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

