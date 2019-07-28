Bicyclist killed during IRONMAN race

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident in which a Pennsylvania woman competing in the IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio competition was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle Sunday morning on U.S. Route 23.

According to Lt. Robert Sellers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Affairs Office, Kristen J. Oswald, 44, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, was travelling north in the left lane on U.S. 23 near Troutman Road when she was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Claude Tremblay, 55, of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.

Sellers said a safety zone of reduced speed for motorists had been set up for the event, and Oswald was struck when she travelled outside of it.

Oswald succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Her next of kin was notified Sunday. NBC4 reported Sunday that Oswald’s husband was also participating in the race and had to be located after the crash.

Tremblay was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

No charges had been filed Sunday afternoon, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County EMS and Tri Township Fire and EMS.

Sunday’s competition consisted of a 1.2-mile swim beginning and ending on the shores of the beach at Delaware State Park. After the swim, athletes biked north into Marion County before looping through Morrow County and finishing back in Delaware at Selby Stadium, where a 13.1-mile run begins. The run took athletes to Berlin Station Road, Braumiller Road, up Pollack Road and back to Selby Stadium to cross the finish line.

Over 2,500 participants were scheduled to compete in the event.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

