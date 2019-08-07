BOE approves bus routes, hirings

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year as well as a number of staffing changes at its regular meeting Monday.

As for the district’s bus routes, Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said a few routes were added this year to ease congestion. The list of routes can be found at https://www.dcs.k12.oh.us/Page/5750.

Sherman said that buses have been inspected ahead of the school year, and everything is ready for the first day of school on Aug. 14.

The board also approved a number of staffing changes, including the resignations of Nicole Kessler, a reading recovery teacher at Carlisle Elementary, and Megan Klein, a guidance counselor at Hayes High School. The board also approved the resignations of Collin Chambers, an education assistant at Dempsey Middle School; Kimberly Dushane, a cook-cashier at Dempsey; Jennifer Hall, a School-Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant at Smith Elementary School; Kendra Kosta, an educational assistant at Dempsey; Caitlin Morgan, a SACC program assistant at Schultz; JoAnna Young, a SACC program assistant for the district; and Sarah Zeller, a SACC program assistant.

The board also approved the retirement of Kenneth Rosenbaum and Thomas Decker, bus drivers for the district. Later in the meeting, Decker was rehired as a substitute bus driver.

A number of employments were also approved, including Laura Chapin, who will teach kindergarten at Carlisle; Grace Frikken, who will teach art at Conger Elementary School; and Heath Gorden, who will teacher science and social studies at Dempsey.

Additionally, the board approved the employments of Shari Beard, an educational assistant at Woodward; Jennifer Button, a technology specialist at Conger, Smith and Woodward elementaries; Skye Feher, a SACC program assistant at Schultz; Jeannette Green, an administrative assistant at Carlisle; Jennifer Hall, a SACC assistant site manager; Brittney Hanks, an educational assistant; Kacy Haser, an administrative assistant at Woodward; Patricia Roark-Frazier, a SACC program assistant at Carlisle; Janis Roberts, a SACC program assistant at Woodward; Elizabeth Turnbull, a SACC program assistant at Conger; and Joanna Young a SACC site manager at Woodward.

The board signed off on a motion to dispose of two school buses that were recently replaced and approved the start of the process to purchase several new buses.

At the start of the meeting, the board approved the graduation of Ta’Kasia Mo-Na Harris, who was then given her diploma by Superintendent Heidi Kegley.

The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Willis Education Center.

Part of the Delaware City Schools’ bus fleet Tuesday afternoon at the Transportation Depot on Liberty Road. Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said the buses were inspected and serviced earlier this year, and everything is ready to go for the start of the school year. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Buses.jpg Part of the Delaware City Schools’ bus fleet Tuesday afternoon at the Transportation Depot on Liberty Road. Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said the buses were inspected and serviced earlier this year, and everything is ready to go for the start of the school year. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

