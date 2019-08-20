BOE certifies close to 100 candidates

The Delaware County Board of Elections Monday certified the petitions of nearly 100 candidates running for local offices in November and signed off on the 11 issues set to appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

The filing deadline for candidates and issues to be considered for the November ballot was Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Write-in candidates have until Monday, Aug. 26, to file with the BOE.

City of Powell

The board certified all six candidates who submitted petitions for the November ballot for the three open city council seats. They include incumbents Jon Bennehoof and Daniel Swartwout, along with a field of newcomers: Heather Karr, Nicole Scott, Christopher Shear and Gary Yashko. The three terms will begin Jan. 1, 2020.

Deputy Director Anthony Saadey said that each of the six candidates were required to collect 50 valid signatures to be certified to the ballot.

Village of Ashley

Mayor James Nelson, running unopposed for another term as village mayor, along with Elaine McFarland and Mark Wicker, both running for village council, were certified to the ballot by the board.

Peg Watkins made note that no one filed for the Ashley Board of Trustees of Public Affairs.

Village of Galena

Both candidates for mayor were certified by the board. Long-time incumbent Thomas Hopper will face Jill Love as he seeks re-election for yet another term. Also certified to the November ballot were village councilman Jason Hillyer, along with Todd Musacchio, both of whom are seeking the two open seats on the council.

Village of Ostrander

Mayor Robert Taylor was certified by the board as he seeks his first full term as the village mayor. Taylor was elevated to the seat when Mayor Larry Crile resigned in February. Also certified were Christopher Greasamar, who is seeking his first term on the village council, and Jerry Ball and John Bowden, who are both seeking another term as members of the Board of Trustees of Public Affairs.

Village of Shawnee Hills

The board certified both Mayor Pat Monahan and Raechel Peters for the ballot in the race for mayor of the village on the far west side of the county, along with councilman Geoff Hanna and newcomers Carol Kender and Daniel Mathews, all of whom will vie for the two open seats on the council.

Ed Helvey, chairman of the board, said Hanna submitted 13 signatures with only 12 valid.

“It’s a good thing they only needed 10,” Watkins said.

According to Herron, it seemed several petitions cut it close on having enough valid signatures to meet the requirements to be placed on the ballot.

Village of Sunbury

Mayor Tommy Hatfield, running unopposed, is seeking re-election along with village councilman Timothy Gose, also unopposed.

Steve Cuckler, a member of the board, said he thought this would be Hatfield’s third term as mayor.

Berkshire Township

The board certified Trustee Bill Holtry, who will defend his seat against newcomer Josh Varble. Certification was also given to incumbent Melody George, who is running unopposed for fiscal officer again.

Berlin Township

Trustee Ronald Bullard and Fiscal Officer Claudia Smith who are both seeking re-election in their respective offices, and running unopposed, were certified to the November ballot.

Brown Township

In the race for trustee, incumbent Steve Cole along with Michael Jones and Connie Skinner were certified to the ballot. Fiscal Officer Peggy Link and Heather Barrett were also certified to the November ballot in the race for the fiscal officer.

Concord Township

Trustee Philip Jason Haney and Fiscal Officer Jill Davis were certified to the ballot in their respective offices. Both are run unopposed.

Delaware Township

Both Trustee Kevin Hennessy and Fiscal Officer Barbara Thomas were certified to the ballot to run for another term. Both candidates are running unopposed.

Genoa Township

Newcomers Larry King and Renee Vaughan, running against one another for Trustee Frank Dantonio’s seat, were certified to the Nov. 5 ballot. Dantonio’s did not file to seek another term as a Genoa trustee. His term ends Dec. 31, 2019.

“They needed 25 (signatures) and got 98,” Watkins said. “That’s being thorough.”

According to Cuckler, it was Vaughan who had the 98 signatures on her petition.

Harlem Township

Incumbent Jerry Paul is facing challenger Shane Ofarrell for township trustee, and Fiscal Officer Julie Debolt is seeking re-election as the township’s fiscal officer. She is running unopposed.

Kingston Township

Trustee Dewey Akers, along with challengers Jim Fedako and Nathan Hulick, were all certified to the November ballot, as was Fiscal Officer Greg Roy, who is running unopposed.

Liberty Township

Scott Donaldson, Melanie Farkas and Bryan Newell, all looking to take Trustee Melanie Leneghan’s seat, were certified to the Nov. 5 ballot. Leneghan’s term ends Dec. 31, and she did not file with the board ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline.

Also certified to the ballot in Liberty Township was incumbent Nancy Denutte, who will face newcomer Rick Karr for the position of fiscal officer. The winner will begin the term on April 4, 2020.

Marlboro Township

Trustee Edward Reely and Fiscal Officer Jeni Reely were certified to the November general ballot. Both are running unopposed.

Orange Township

Incumbent Trustee Lisa Knapp, along with challengers Rob Quigley, a former Orange Township trustee, and newcomer Ben Grumbles, were certified by the board to the November ballot.

Also certified in Orange Township was Fiscal Officer Wesley Mayer, who is being challenged by Lisa Kraft.

The Orange Township Board of Trustees appointed Mayer on Sept. 19 as the township’s new fiscal officer by a 2-1 vote after the former fiscal officer tendered his resignation Sept. 17, 2018. Both Mayer and Kraft were considered for the appointment by the board.

Oxford Township

Trustee James Hatten and Fiscal Officer Joyce Leienberger, who are both seeking another term in office, were certified to the ballot.

Porter Township

Trustee Robert “Bob” Ryan and Fiscal Officer Mark Mazzon, both seeking another term in office, were certified to the November ballot.

Radnor Township

Trustee Teresa Watkins, who is asking the voters of the township for another term as a trustee, and Katarina Wheeland, who is seeking her first term as the township’s fiscal officer, were certified by the board to the November general election ballot.

Scioto Township

Incumbent Trustee Ralph Moseley, who is facing Dick Jones for township trustee, and Fiscal Officer Kathy Melvin, who runs unopposed, were certified to the November ballot.

Thompson Township

Trustee Kent Manley, along with challenger Steve Lajeunesse, were certified to the Nov. 5 ballot. Fiscal Officer Leslie Herbert, who is running unopposed, was also certified to the ballot.

Trenton Township

Incumbent Trustee Mark Almendinger and challenger Kevin Kline were certified, as was Fiscal Officer Cynthia Faye Walton.

Troy Township

Trustee Earl Lehner and Fiscal Officer Sharon Malcom, who are running unopposed in their bids for office, were certified by the board.

Buckeye Valley Local School District

Amy Dutt is seeking another term as a member of the Board of Education, along with Jeffery White as a write-in candidate.

Big Walnut Local School District

Running as a member of the Board of Education is Liana Lee, Sherri Dorsch, Stephen Fujii and Andrew Wecker, all of whom were certified to the general election ballot.

Delaware City Schools

The Board of Elections certified Ted Backus and Matthew Weller, both of whom are running as a member of the Board of Education.

Olentangy Local School District

Running as a member of the Board of Education are Kevin O’Brien, Mindy Patrick and Lakesha Wyse. All three candidates were certified to the ballot.

Member of Delaware City Council

1st Ward: Chris Jones (incumbent); 2nd Ward: Lisa Keller (incumbent), Mike Rush and Stephen Tackett; 3rd Ward: Cory Hoffman and George McNab; 4th Ward: Drew Farrell and Sarah Jantausch. All eight candidates were certified to the November ballot by the board.

Candidates for the Municipal Court judges and clerk of Delaware Municipal Court did not need to be certified by the board since they won their primary races.

The board, on the recommendation of staff, certified all 11 issues in one motion.

