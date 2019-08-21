Genoa Twp. undergoing changes

Genoa Township will have a roads and bridges levy on the upcoming Nov. 5 ballot.

The levy is a 1.1-mill replacement and a 1-mill increase for a total of 2.1 mills. The township’s Maintenance Department is responsible for 90 miles of local roads. Duties include repaving, repairs, removing debris, drainage, mowing and snow removal. The work is currently funded by a voter-approved levy that expires in 2019.

According to the township, if the levy were to be approved, property owners would pay $6.13 per month or $73.70 annually per $100,000 valuation. For more information, visit www.GenoaTwp.com/RoadLevy

In addition, two positions for the township will also be decided by voters: One on the Genoa Township Board of Trustees, and the other for the fiscal officer. Both are four-year terms.

On Nov. 6, 2018, township residents approved a 0.8-mill property tax bond levy for the construction of a new building to house the Genoa Township Police Department. The building will be built on land acquired by the township at the northwest corner of Big Walnut Road and state Route 3, across the street from the current building. The project will go out to bid at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Visit www.GenoaTwp.com/PoliceStation for more information.

“It is an honor to play a role in creating a new home to our police officers who deserve a facility that is reflective of their level of excellence,” wrote Fiscal Officer Pat Myers in a recent township newsletter. Township bonds went on sale May 22. The township has a AAA Bond Rating.

The township is also seeking three full-time firefighter/paramedics. Test scores are needed by Sept. 27. See www.GenoaTwp.com/Jobs.

In the meantime, it’s been a busy summer in the township. Outdoor Movie Nights and the police’s National Night Out, both at McNamara Park, were recently completed in August. Upcoming is Fishing Day, which will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hilmar Park. Also, Genoa residents who live in the Westerville School District were also told they could pick up a 2019-2020 Superintendent’s Gold Appreciation Card that gives free admission to sports and arts events. The card is available at the township hall, 5111 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville.

The township’s fire department issued a warning on June 3 that the “Dive Team had already responded to six water rescue incidents this year. Two of those incidents occurred within the first three days of June.” Genoa has 37 miles of shoreline and 2,303 acres of recreational waterways. The dive team also responds to water rescues at nearby Alum Creek State Park.

On July 13, there was a guided scenic 16-mile bike ride of the Ohio to Erie Trail from Trek Bike Store in the township and ended in Galena. It was also announced in May that the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy revealed a new cross-country bike route connecting Washington state to Washington, D.C. that passes through Genoa Township on the Genoa Trail. For more information, visit: https://www.railstotrails.org/greatamericanrailtrail/.

For people driving through the township, perhaps the most visible road work is at Freeman Road. However, this project is led by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. The $700,000 project will put in a traffic signal at Freeman and Worthington Road, and add turn lanes. Worthington Road is down to one lane at Olympic Way.

In business news, the Coder School opened at state Route 3 and Chandler Court May 19.

And on May 29, trustees approved final development plans for Vinmar Village Sections 4 and 5. The development will have 71 single-family homes on the west side of South Old 3C Highway, accessible via Olivero Drive. Construction began this summer. There will be a multi-use path that connects to the Genoa Trail. This trail is part of the Central Ohio Greenways trail network, the Ohio to Erie Trail, and now the 12-state, 3,700-mile Great American Rail-Trail.

Freeman Road in Genoa Township is closed between Char-Mar Drive and Worthington Road. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Freeman-Road-closed-in-Genoa.jpg Freeman Road in Genoa Township is closed between Char-Mar Drive and Worthington Road. Gary Budzak | The Gazette https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_Genoa-Township.jpeg Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

