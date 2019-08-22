Architect selected for new library branch

During the Tuesday night meeting of the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees, a motion was approved to enter into an agreement with the SHP architecture firm of Cincinnati, Columbus and Bellevue, to proceed with the planning of the Liberty Township Library Building.

The agreement was reached to begin community engagement, programming, and conceptual design phase services with the Delaware Library per the library’s request for qualifications, which were sent out in May 2019.

“Libraries hold a special place in the hearts of everyone here at SHP. These special, community-based places provide resources for everyone,” wrote SHP in its request for qualifications submission. “We know that libraries are the cornerstone of truly great communities that encourage lifelong learners to discover, explore and experience!”

SHP was chosen from 11 firms who returned their requests for qualifications by the library’s June deadline.

Most appropriately, the SHP team worked on projects like the Oxford Branch of the Lane Library, the Osgood Public Library Milan Branch, the Wellington School, and the interior design of the Delaware Area Career Center.

Future services for the design and construction phases of the project will be added to the architect agreement in later trustees meetings. SHP will also assist the library in the selection of the site construction manager at-risk (CMAR). CMAR requests for qualifications were returned to the library on July 1.

In addition to CMAR selection, the library’s next steps for a Liberty Township Branch Library will include a number of community meetings for input in the building construction and design.

The Liberty Township Library Building Committee consists of library trustees Neil Neidhardt, Holly Quaine and Vice President Michael Butler. Other trustees in attendance at the meeting included President Brenda Eldridge, Secretary Ceena Baker and Kevin Daberkow. Nick McCoy was absent.

Other meeting topics discussed included a fund transfer for capital building improvements, and repairs and a resolution in support of multi-use paths near the planned library location.

