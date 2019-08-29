Symphony announces 41st concert season

The Central Ohio Symphony will kick off its 41st concert season Oct. 26 with Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos on the podium for his 17th year with the orchestra.

“Following up on the 40th anniversary season, concerts will feature new artists, classic music we have not played before, and several exciting audience favorites,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “We have several works, performers, and composers with Ohio or even local ties. As with last season, our finale concert in April 2020 will again be underwritten with a PNC Arts Alive grant, our fifth.

“I think our audiences will find the Symphony is presenting them with another exciting and memorable season of music,” he added.

The 41st season will present the following:

• Debut Concert, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.: Divertimento for Strings by Conductor Laureate Christopher Weait; Piano Concerto No. 1 by Peter I. Tchaikovsky, with guest artist Dror Biran; Symphony No. 2 by Jean Sibelius.

• Holiday Concert, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 2 & 4:30 p.m.: two identical concerts of seasonal music, with guest artist Mark Alan Wade, hammered dulcimer.

• Sunday, March 1, 2020, 3 p.m.: Festive Overture by William Grant Still; Sinfonia Concertante by W. A. Mozart, with guest artists Simon Gallo, violin, and Randolph Kelly, viola from the Pittsburgh Symphony; Cappricio Espagnol by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; and Roman Festivals by Ottorino Respighi.

• Season Finale, Saturday, April 25, 2020, 7:30 p.m., Building Community Presented by PNC Arts Alive: Sinfonia for Orchestra No. 1 by George Walker; Trumpet Concerto by Arturo Marquez, with guest artist Pacho Flores, trumpet; Ellis Island: The Dream of America, by Peter Boyer, with actors, narrators, and videos.

All concerts take place in Gray Chapel auditorium on the Ohio Wesleyan campus.

Season ticket packages are on sale now.

More information about ordering season tickets may be found on the Symphony website at www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter St., or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

