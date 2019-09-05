Horses all raring to go

It’s back! The 34th installment of the All Horse Parade will gallop through the streets of Delaware Sunday, Sept. 8, starting at 3 p.m.

After 30-plus straight years of good weather, the parade’s luck ran out in 2018 when the threat of inclement weather canceled the annual event.

“With the upcoming predicted storm of several inches of rain, high winds, and flooding, we need to cancel the parade,” Diane Winters, All Horse Parade chairwoman, stated last year in an email to The Gazette. “We want everyone safe.”

However, with Hurricane Dorian spinning down around Florida, Winters said she was a bit worried once again this year, but “the weather is good,” she said. “We’re coming back strong, and we’ve got everybody back with the exception of the Clydesdales.”

Winters said the Budweiser Clydesdales were invited but were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Dr. Janet Bay, a longtime supporter of the All Horse Parade and the Little Brown Jug, will be honored at this year’s parade, Winters added.

According to event organizers, the parade is one of the largest east of the Mississippi River, and it serves as a lead up to the Delaware County Fair, which will take place Sept. 14-22.

Winters said when the parade began in 1986, there were 50 to 60 horses entered into the parade, but in recent years, the number now “floats between 300 to 500 horses.” She said the total number of horses each year is dependent on the weather and the day.

The All Horse Parade features horses, ponies, wagons, carriages, cowgirls and marching bands.

The parade will start promptly at 3 p.m. at the main gate of the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Pennsylvania Avenue. After exiting the fairgrounds, the parade will head east on Pennsylvania Avenue; turn right on North Sandusky Street; head south on North Sandusky Street; turn right on West Winter Street; head west on West Winter Street; turn right on North Liberty Street; head north on North Liberty Street; turn left on West Lincoln Avenue; head west on West Lincoln Avenue; turn right on Euclid Avenue; and head back toward Pennsylvania Avenue.

The parade route is approximately 3 miles in length.

Last year, Bill Fisher, who raises horses and participates in the All Horse Parade every year, said, “When you look out at the streets, they’re standing six to eight people deep. It’s the best put-together parade anywhere.”

By D. Anthony Botkin

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

