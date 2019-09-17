State awards ‘A’ grade to Olentangy

Ohio School Report Cards for the 2018-19 school year were released Thursday, and the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) is once again among the best.

OLSD was one of 31 districts in the state to receive an overall “A” grade, and one of just four districts in central Ohio. The other three districts to receive a top overall mark were New Albany-Plain Local, Grandview Heights Schools and Granville Exempted Village.

The district received a Performance Index score of 105.476, which is up from 105.196 last year when OLSD received an overall “B” grade. In 2017, OLSD’s Performance Index score was 103.702.

The Performance Index is a calculation that measures student performance on the Ohio Achievement Assessments and Ohio Graduate Tests at the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade levels, as well as in English I, English II, Algebra I, Geometry, Integrated Math I and Integrated Math II.

Overall grades are made up of six different components: Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, and Prepared for Success.

OLSD received an “A” in Progress, Graduation Rate, and Gap Closing, which measures how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for our most vulnerable students in English language arts, math, graduation, and English language proficiency.

The combined graduation rate for OLSD is 98.7 percent; Orange High School checked in at 97.6 percent, Liberty High School at 99.2 percent, and Olentangy High School at 99.3 percent. Because they have not yet had a graduating class, Berlin High School did not factor into the district’s score.

The district received a “B” grade in Achievement, which represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall, and in the Prepared for Success component, which looks at how well prepared Ohio’s students are for all future opportunities.

OLSD’s lowest mark came in the Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers component, in which the district received a “C” grade. The breakdown shows that of the district’s at-risk K-3 readers, 53 percent were moved to “on track” status. Of the 10 schools that are evaluated in this component, half received a “B” and half received a “C.” The schools that received a “B” were: Alum Creek Elementary, Cheshire Elementary, Glen Oak Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary and Scioto Ridge Elementary.

Individually, all 24 schools in the district received an overall grade of “A” or “B.”

“We’re very pleased with the report card, because it is an external measurement of our effectiveness, and we work really hard at being a very effective district,” Chief Academic Officer Jack Fette said. “It validates the hard work our teachers do.”

Fette said the district wants to do as well as possible on any external measure that “claims to report how we’re doing” but added there are many measurements and the district isn’t “chasing any single one.”

Asked if there were any aspects of the report card he was most pleased to see, Fette said he was just glad to see the overall improvement in the district’s report card from last year to now.

To view a full breakdown of the district’s report card, visit reportcard.eduaction.ohio.gov.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

