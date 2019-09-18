School board approves purchase of property

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of a home on East William Street along with a new school bus during its Monday meeting.

Delaware City Schools Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman asked the board to approve the purchase of a property located at 301 E. William St. for $95,000 plus closing costs. Sherman said the property is adjacent to Conger Elementary School’s parking lot and is a “strategic purchase” for the district’s future expansion plans. The funds for the purchase came from the bond issue passed by voters earlier this year.

Sherman also asked the district to approve the purchase of a new 72-passenger, propane-powered bus for $88,390. Sherman said the bus will replace a bus that broke down earlier this year. He added after the bus is purchased, the district will have it up and running by the end of October.

The board also approved health, dental, and other types of insurance agreements for 2020.

Additionally, the BOE approved approximately $14,000 of payment in lieu of providing transportation to students who live within the district but attend school elsewhere. Sherman said the district pays $250 to each student that they cannot provide busing for.

The board also approved the graduation of Hunter Blake Stewart.

Additionally, the board approved the resignation of Katrina Butler, a cook/cashier at Schultz Elementary School; Skye Feher, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) Program assistant at Schultz; Janis Roberts, a SACC Program assistant at Woodward Elementary School; and Jordan Blackburn, the head basketball coach.

The board approved the employment of Cynthia Michael, a reading teacher at Dempsey Middle School; Amy Sheets, a SACC program assistant/sub for the district; and Alison Schirmer, an educational assistant class I at Dempsey.

The next BOE meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in the board room at Willis Education Center.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

