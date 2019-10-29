Pet Walk returns downtown for First Friday

Furry friends are welcomed for Main Street Delaware’s November First Friday celebration as it will serve as the eighth annual Pet Walk. On Friday, Nov. 1, the Delaware community is encouraged to bring their pets downtown to enjoy an evening that is sure to keep their tails wagging.

By purchasing a $10 ticket for the event, patrons will receive a map of downtown businesses that are pet-friendly. At those locations, pet owners will receive doggy bags to store all the treats their pets will receive.

In addition to all the goodies, registered pets that are checked in at the Main Street Delaware table will be photographed to be included in the 2019 Pet Walk album that will be posted on Main Street Delaware’s Facebook page following the event. The Main Street Delaware table will be located on the sidewalk at the intersection of North Sandusky and East Winter streets.

The pet receiving the most “likes” in the album will be given the honor of serving as the “furry marshal” for the Dec. 8 Christmas parade.

Tickets for pets to participate in the walk will be limited to 150 and can be purchased by clicking on the event tab at www.mainstreetdelaware.com. Tickets will also be sold at the Main Street Delaware table on the day of the event. All proceeds from ticket sales will support future events organized by Main Street Delaware.

Delaware County Transit will continue to offer its free shuttle service, sponsored by Honda Marysville and Honda Marysville Motorsports, during the event. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 6-9 p.m. from the Hayes Building, 145 N. Union St., to the downtown festivities.

The November First Friday celebration is sponsored by COhatch, Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware, and The Pet Bowl. For more information on the event or other Main Street Delaware happenings, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

