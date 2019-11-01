Manley up for re-election in Thompson Twp.

Incumbent Kent Manley faces Steve Lajeunesse in the Nov. 5 general election for his seat on the Thompson Township Board of Trustees.

• Manley moved to Thompson Township 30 years ago from southern Delaware County where he grew up. He said he is employed as power substation designer for American Electric and Power (AEP) and in his spare time, he spends as much time outdoors as possible fishing, kayaking and biking.

Manley said he attended a trade school to learn to be an electrician, which eventually lead him to AEP.

Manley’s reason for running for re-election is so he can continue to be part of the community’s positive growth that he has seen as a trustee.

“Just like everywhere else in the county, we’re getting more and more population,” he said. “I want to just keep everyone playing nicely together.”

Manley said the township is starting to see drainage issues, but “Delaware County Soil and Water put together a nice presentation that brought all the residents together to get all the questions announced at once.”

However, Manley added the biggest issue facing the township is resurfacing the roads.

“Many of the roads have exceeded their lifetime to chip and sealed them,” he said.

Manley said, fortunately, Delaware County has many grants the township can apply for to help cover the cost of the road improvements.

“We’ll continue working and applying for grants as we can,” he said. “We won’t get them every year, but we’ll keep pushing it to get what we can.”

• Lajeunesse said he was born in northeast Ohio, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Conservation and has been employed with American Electric Power as a utility forester for the past 22 years.

“My position involves working closely with municipalities and the general public to facilitate American Electric and Power’s right-of-way maintenance program,” he said.

Lajeunesse is also a certified arborist who enjoys the great outdoors in his spare time by fishing, hunting, and beekeeping, but most of all, he likes spending time with his family and friends.

Why is Lajeunesse running against Manley for trustee?

“I am running for township trustee to become more involved in my community,” he said.

Lajeunesse said his concerns for Thompson Township are the same ones voiced by his neighbors and friends.

“Growth of our community, proper road and winter road maintenance, and consistent enforcement of township policies and regulations,” he said. “It is critical that the members of our community feel they have someone who will listen to and respond to their needs and concerns.”

Lajeunesse said his plan to combat these concerns is to be that trustee.

“I will work towards resolving issues in a sensible and timely manner,” he said. “I’d like to implement plans and ideas that will positively impact Thompson Township.”

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

