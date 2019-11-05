Electric vehicle charging station approved

An electric vehicle charging station is coming to Sunbury, and the village is a step closer to getting two long-awaited projects completed. These actions were approved at the Oct. 16 Sunbury Village Council meeting.

EVunited, a Dublin, Ohio-based company, approached the village about an offer to provide charging. The charging station, which resembles a gas pump, will be placed in the Old Church Park public parking lot near Village Hall. Drivers will be able to see its location on GPS. The station will work for all electric vehicles (Tesla drivers will need their adapter).

Mayor Tommy Hatfield said the charging station may help attract people to that semi-hidden parking lot. Councilmen said it may attract more visitors to downtown and allow more grant funding opportunities for Sunbury.

Council approved paying for the charging station up front, but the amount of $94,386 will be rebated by American Electric Power. The only cost to the village will be $450 for signage. The village will be able to set the price of the station and earn revenue from it.

Some advocates are saying electric vehicles are a couple decades from becoming a majority of the vehicles on American roadways, and that soon, each vehicle model will have an electric- or hybrid-powered counterpart.

Construction plans for the parking lot and a small park at the corner of Cherry and South Columbus streets were also approved by council.

“Preliminary plans provide 14 parking spaces and a landscaped open space on the corner,” previous council meeting minutes state. This had been in the works for a couple years, the councilmen said prior to their vote.

Finally, council approved construction of a 10-foot wide multi-use path from West Cherry Street near the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial to West Granville Street. Although only 700 feet in length, it has taken a lot of effort to complete, Hatfield said. The trail will eventually link up to Orchard Park across from Granville Street.

Council heard a complaint from resident Larry Dixon about making long-needed repairs to Walnut Street. Hatfield said they would do some cold patching. There was also discussion about impact fees.

Police Chief Robert Howard told council that he preferred the Chevrolet Tahoe over the Ford Explorer as a potential cruiser for the force, citing braking and design issues. During committee reports, it was said the BST&G Fire District had a good turnout for its recent open house.

The Village of Sunbury announced on its Facebook page the installation of new exercise equipment at General Rosecrans Park, now with concrete poured around them. The equipment was received through a grant from the Delaware General Health District. By the way, the new Sunbury satellite office for DGHD is now open in the Kroger shopping center at routes 3 and 36/37.

Also in Sunbury, the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce said it had a ribbon-cutting for the Inn at Walnut Trail, a new assisted living facility, in September.

If you missed the Fall Festival on Oct. 27, the next major event in Sunbury will be Christmas on the Square, from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The free parade is open to all.

Last but not least, the Community Library at 44 Burrer Drive has a “Mitten Tree.” Bring your handmade or purchased mittens, gloves, hats or scarves for the tree now through Dec. 3. Donations benefit Big Walnut Friends Who Share. The library also offers knitting programs on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call 740-965-3901.

The Old Church Park has a public parking lot, which will soon feature an electric vehicle charging station.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

