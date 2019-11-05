Travel writer to discuss career

Travel guide author and Ohio Wesleyan University graduate Cameron Hewitt returns to campus Nov. 14 to discuss his journey “From OWU to the World,” including his work with public television personality and European travel expert Rick Steves.

Hewitt, OWU Class of 1998, will speak at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. His free presentation is part of Ohio Wesleyan’s 2019-2020 Sagan National Colloquium.

Hewitt, a German studies major, moved from central Ohio to Seattle in 2000 to help Steves research and write what have become America’s bestselling European guidebooks. Hewitt has traveled to and written about more than 40 different European countries, collaborating on books about Eastern Europe, Budapest, Croatia and Slovenia, Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Barcelona, Berlin, Switzerland, European cruise ports, and more.

Steves has described Hewitt as “well-traveled, smart, and insightful.”

In addition to his writing, Hewitt also guides “Rick Steves’ Europe” tours in several countries; contributes to Steves’ newspaper articles and op-eds, television scripts, and radio program; takes photographs that appear throughout their publications; and blogs about his travels at https://blog.ricksteves.com/cameron.

One of his essays – about visiting Chernobyl – was selected for The Best American Travel Writing 2019 anthology. When he’s not traveling, Hewitt is the content manager at the “Rick Steves’ Europe” home office near Seattle.

Hewitt is married to his high school sweetheart, fellow OWU 1998 graduate, and favorite travel partner, Shawna Scott Hewitt.

Ohio Wesleyan’s 2019-2020 Sagan National Colloquium – “OWU: Our World Needs You” – is an exploration of the many ways OWU graduates are working to change the world. Now in its 35th year, the colloquium previously has featured social activist Gloria Steinem, authors Barbara Ehrenreich and Kurt Vonnegut, Nobel Peace Prize winner Jody Williams, and former President Gerald Ford. Learn more at www.owu.edu/snc.

Travel guide author and Ohio Wesleyan graduate Cameron Hewitt, shown at Mount Pilatus in central Switzerland, will discuss his career, including his longtime collaboration with TV and radio personality Rick Steves, during a Nov. 14 presentation at OWU.

