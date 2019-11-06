Decorated war K-9 featured on big screen

In honor of Veterans Day, the Legionaries of the Raymond B. Austin American Legion Post 115 are bringing the animated movie “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” to the iconic Strand Theatre in downtown Delaware, 28 E. Winter St., for a one-time showing at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

“The movie is free,” said David Hyatt, American Legion Post 115 adjutant and finance officer. “But, the popcorn is not.”

Hyatt added tickets are limited for Saturday’s free show and can be picked up at two different locations: AMVETS Post 102/American Legion Post 115 at 485 Park Ave., Delaware, and at the Delaware County Veterans Services office located at 149 N. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The movie is based on the true story of the 102nd Infantry Regiment’s mascot during the World War I, Stubby, who became the first and maybe the most decorated war dog in American history. The life story of the K-9 mascot shows that the greatest heroes can come from very unlikely places.

“After the war, he was given membership in the American Legion,” Hyatt said. “I heard about the movie about two years ago, and it sounded interesting. We wanted to get it for last year but it came out after Veterans Day.”

According to the publicity flyer, the movie received the Dove Foundation’s “All Ages” Seal of Approval and Parents’ Choice Gold Award, making it acceptable for the entire family.

After recognizing the potential of showing the movie as a community event, Hyatt said the Legion worked with Tracey Peyton, managing director of the Strand, to show the movie on the Strand’s big screen.

“It will also give the Legion some exposure in the community,” Hyatt added. “When I was a kid, you saw the Legion everywhere in Delaware. It’s not like that today.”

According to information provided by Hyatt, while Stubby was in France, he participated in four offensives and 17 battles. For his actions, he became the first dog promoted to sergeant in the U.S. Army. Upon his return to America, he toured the country as a hero, met the president, and was awarded membership in the American Legion.

Sgt. Stubby was the 102nd Infantry Regiment's mascot during World War I and the most decorated war dog in American history.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

