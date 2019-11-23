Powell man charged with murder

A Powell man was arrested and charged with murder after an alleged domestic violence dispute resulted in a strangulation Friday evening.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Saturday morning reporting that Brandon T. Ivy, 27, of Powell, has been charged with the murder of an acquaintance, stemming from an alleged domestic violence dispute at the victim’s residence in the Bear Pointe Apartments in Liberty Township Friday.

Authorities initially did not release the name the victim, because they had not contacted next of kin. On Saturday afternoon, the DCSO identified the victim as Stephanie L. Hunter, 53.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Ivy notified the Powell Police Department vaguely of an incident at his friend’s residence. While Ivy was detained, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence and discovered Hunter deceased from an apparent strangulation.

Ivy was taken into custody, questioned by detectives, and placed under arrest with an initial charge of murder, a first-degree felony. He is currently in the Delaware County Jail and will be arraigned Monday morning in Delaware Municipal Court.

Authorities reported Ivy had a history with both Hunter and law enforcement, including domestic violence charges.

The DCSO noted the following resources are available for individuals in domestic violence situations:

· National Domestic Violence 24-hour hotline: 1-800-799-7233

· Delaware County 24-hour hotline: Call 2-1-1 or text the word “Helpline” to 898211

· Delaware County domestic violence shelter: Call Turning Point at 1-800-232-6505

Ivy https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_ivy.jpg Ivy

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.