Holiday season underway

Main Street Delaware’s holiday celebration returns for its third year as “Home for the Holidays” is set to kick off Friday, Dec. 6, and run through the weekend.

Festivities will begin with the lighting of the community Christmas tree Friday at the corner of William and Sandusky streets as part of the December First Friday event. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The lighting of the tree will be just the beginning of the fun Friday as there will also be carolers and live music throughout the evening on the main stage. Santa Clause will make an appearance inside The Strand from 7-9 p.m., and outside the theatre, horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered for just $1 per person; children 5 years old under can ride for free.

Various children’s activities will also be offered throughout the event, including a “Frozen”-themed bounce house, a life-size snow globe, and crafts and games at the Kidz Korner.

For those wishing to knock out some holiday shopping while downtown, many stores will be running specials throughout the weekend-long celebration.

Delaware County Transit will provide free shuttles from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday evening. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes between downtown and the Hayes Building, located at 145 Union St.

The fun continues on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a shopping extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a “Dash for Dasher” scavenger hunt from 12-2 p.m.

The scavenger hunt is free, and all participants will begin at Main Street Delaware, located at 20 E. Winter St., for the first clue as they help Santa find his reindeer. Along the way, participants will complete crafts and other activities.

As part of the scavenger hunt, boxes of cereal and monetary donations will be accepted to aid local food pantries.

Shoppers who pick up a shopping extravaganza card will have their cards stamped when making purchases at participating stores. Those turning in their cards before 8 p.m. that night to The Greater Gouda will be entered into a drawing for two tickets for the Main Street Delaware Chocolate Walk.

Santa Clause will return to The Strand on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-3 p.m., and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase 4-by-6 photos of their visit for $5.

“Home for the Holidays” will wrap up with the annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 8. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. from Mingo Park and will travel south through downtown to Wilmer Street. United States Postal Service workers will collect letters to Santa along the route.

Marlene Casini, who is retiring after serving nearly 15 years as president of the Delaware County Foundation, will serve as the grand marshal for the parade.

For more information on the “Home for the Holidays” events, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

A crew from Steven Kline Productions hangs decorations and lights on the Christmas tree at the corner of William and Sandusky streets Friday morning in downtown Delaware. The tree is also decorated with stars adorned with names of businesses that are part of Main Street Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/11/web1_DSC_0880.jpg A crew from Steven Kline Productions hangs decorations and lights on the Christmas tree at the corner of William and Sandusky streets Friday morning in downtown Delaware. The tree is also decorated with stars adorned with names of businesses that are part of Main Street Delaware. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Upcoming festivities include tree lighting, Christmas parade

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.