Ohio Farm Bureau honors county man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three individuals were recognized for their lifetime achievements to agriculture during the 101st annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Delaware County farmer Tom Price was honored with the Distinguished Service Award, while long-time Nationwide leader Steve Rasmussen received the Ezra C. Anstaett Heritage Award. OFBF Sr. Director of Corporate Communications Joe Cornely received the Agricultural Communicator Award, the second time he has been honored with the award.

Farm Bureau volunteers, county organizations, and state leaders nominated candidates for the awards.

Price, a Delaware County Farm Bureau member, is a sixth generation farmer who has a hog, cattle and compost business. He volunteers in many capacities statewide, including as a member of the Ohio Expositions Commission and the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission. He also has served on the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, Delaware Community Foundation, Ohio Pork Industry Strategic Planning Committee, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio State University Extension Advisory Committee and Delaware County Farmland Preservation Task Force. He is a member of the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame and the Delaware County Agricultural Hall of Fame. He and his family have received numerous accolades, including the Ohio Conservation Farm Family Award, Ohio Cattlemen’s Environmental Stewardship Award and Ohio Pork Producers’ Service Award.

Rasmussen has been a long-time supporter of Ohio Farm Bureau and the agricultural community. He recently retired as CEO of Nationwide after being elected to the position in 2009. He also served on Nationwide’s board of trustees. Previously, he was president and chief operating officer of Nationwide’s property and casualty insurance operations, Allied Insurance and CalFarm Insurance, an affiliated company with Nationwide. Currently, Rasmussen serves on the boards of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, American Electric Power and Catalyst. He also is a member of the Columbus Partnership, an organization focused on economic development and downtown Columbus revitalization. Previously, he was a board member of OhioHealth, the National Urban League, the Insurance Information Institute, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Columbus Metropolitan Library. He and his wife, Cindy, served as co-chairs of the 2012 United Way of Central Ohio campaign.

Cornely first received the Agricultural Communicator Award for his work as a long-time farm broadcaster at WRFD where he produced the “As We See It” weekly radio program. In 1996 he was voted National Farm Broadcaster of the Year. He was very active in the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and was president in 1995. In 1998, Cornely joined Ohio Farm Bureau as director of media relations and is retiring at the end of the year as senior director of corporate communications. He has received national communications and service awards, including from the Soil and Water Conservation Society, American Soybean Association, National Association of Conservation Districts and National Corn Growers Association. He also has received numerous awards from Ohio farm organizations, including the Ohio Corn Growers, Ohio Soybean Association, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Ohio Agri-Women and Ohio Veterinary Medical Association.

Delaware County resident Tom Price, middle, accepts the Distinguished Service Award during the 2019 Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting held Dec. 4 in Columbus.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

