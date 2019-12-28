Final 88 homes in Willowbrook PUD OK’d

Delaware City Council approved Medrock LLC’s Final Development Plan for 88 single-family units as part of Willowbrook Farms during its year-end meeting Dec. 19. The plan was approved unanimously, as it was by the Delaware Planning Commission earlier this month.

The 22.5-acre third section, which is located north and south of Boulder Drive and between Minton and Firestone drives, will serve as the third and final section, and it will finish the single-family portion of the Willowbrook Farms Tract Planned Unit Development (PUD), which was adopted in 1999 and also includes the Adalee Park, Braddington Commons, and Millbrook subdivisions.

Adalee Park makes up the first two sections of the single-family portions of the tract. Section one of Adalee Park was approved by council in 2001, and section two was approved in 2004.

Lots in section three will be a minimum of 60 feet wide and 7,000 square feet. The largest lot will encompass 15,768 square feet, and the majority of the lots will be in the range of 7,623 square feet. Per the PUD development text, the minimum one-story house will be 1,300 square and feet and the minimum for a two-story house will be 1,400 square feet.

As part of the project, Boulder Drive will be completed to serve as the western access point to section three. It will also connect South Houk Road to Curtis Street by way of Firestone Drive. City Manager Tom Homan said the benefits of the drive’s extension will be enjoyed by everyone in the community.

“That’s a significant benefit for this project,” Homan said of the Boulder Drive completion. “Anybody who has traveled Boulder (Drive) or lives over on that side of the city, getting that connection, and ultimately getting the connection all the way to Section Line Road, would be another nice gap to be filled on the network. That will be very, very beneficial to the community.”

As part of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan 2027, a bike path will be required on the south side of Boulder Drive, while there will be a sidewalk north of the drive.

Staff documents suggest the hope is for all three sections of Willowbrook to be governed by the same Home Owners Association (HOA), which would require a merger between Adalee Park’s existing HOA and that of the new section when the developer turns over control to the residents.

“With so few lots in each section, their proximity, and shared entrances, it does not make sense, in staff’s opinion, for two HOAs to exist where one would likely be efficient and effective,” the document states, going on to note those decisions are ultimately left up to the private entities involved.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

