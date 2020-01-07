Court appoints Tiede to county library board

The judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County have appointed Delaware resident M. Scott Tiede to the Board of Library Trustees for a seven-year term, which began Jan. 1.

A press release issued by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas states, “Tiede is a welcomed addition to the board, and the court thanks outgoing board member Kevin Daberkow for his service.”

Tiede is an engineer as well as a pastor. He serves parishioners at the Delaware Bible Church as their senior pastor. Tiede has leadership experience as an engineering manager, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and a master’s degree in divinity.

While studying for his master’s degree, Tiede was honored with the Student Award and the Faculty Award for his seminary studies. He received his certification as a biblical counselor through the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors.

Presiding Judge Randall Fuller commends Tiede, “Pastor Tiede brings a well-rounded and balanced perspective to the board. He is experienced and brings new energy to resolve issues.”

Tiede’s board experience includes having served on a school board, an elder board, and a home owners association. Tiede is competent in parliamentary procedure according to Robert’s Rules of Order.

Fuller states in the press release, “(Tiede’s) leadership and expertise in these areas can only prove beneficial to the library and the Delaware community.”

“Pastor Tiede and his family love the Delaware community and call it home,” the press releases states. Tiede has traveled all over the United States as well as Peru, Ecuador, Haiti, Ireland and Israel.

“I look forward to bringing people together through openness and transparency for the whole community,” said Tiede.

The Board of Library Trustees is the governing body of the Delaware County District Library. They set library policy, hire and supervise the director and fiscal officer, approve the library’s budget and financial practices, and create the library’s strategic plan.

Tiede https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_Scott-Tiede-2020-1.jpg Tiede

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court.

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court.