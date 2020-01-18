County library branches to celebrate MLK

While schools and many businesses will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Delaware County District Library (DCDL) locations will operate on their normal schedules. DCDL will be hosting programs over the weekend and on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

The Ostrander Branch Library will host a “Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.” program to at 2 p.m. Children are invited to choose a part of one of Dr. King’s many speeches to read aloud. The library asks children to register in advance so they may have time to prepare their selected reading, but all are welcome to attend without pre-registration. Selections could include readings directly from a speech or from one of the library’s picture books on the subject.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the Orange Branch Library is hosting a parent/child book discussion at 2 p.m. Children and their parents can pick up a copy of “Martin Luther King Jr.: A Peaceful Leader” by Sarah Albee to read together, then meet at the library to talk about the book and Dr. King’s life. This program is recommended for children ages six and older and their families.

The Powell Branch and Delaware Main libraries will have activities available all day long for families to stop by and learn more about Dr. King’s legacy.

The Delaware Main Library will offer a Freedom Riders Scavenger Hunt that encourages individuals to follow clues around the library to learn more about Dr. King and the Freedom Riders.

The Powell Branch Library’s MLK Activity Day will encourage learning through games, activities and art.

Online, the digital resource Kanopy offers more than a dozen videos remembering Dr. King. From the PBS-produced documentary “In Remembrance of Martin” to actual footage of major speeches like “I Have a Dream.” All videos are free to stream on any device with a library card.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

