Barga earns Best in Show

Approximately 200 young artists from across Delaware County are displaying their talents at the Arts Castle’s current show, the annual Delaware County Juried High School Art Show.

Sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, the art exhibit runs through Feb. 23 at The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware.

The exhibit consists of approximately 200 entries from art students attending eight high schools across Delaware County: Delaware Hayes High School, Buckeye Valley High School, Ventures Academy, Delaware Christian, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, and Olentangy Berlin High School.

After four-and-a-half hours of deliberation, this year’s jurors awarded Best in Show to Colin Barga, of Olentangy High School, for his ceramic sculpture entitled “Bargey Baby.”

One of two jurors this year was Kathleen Miller, the proprietor of the former Button Up Gallery in downtown Delaware. As such, she had the opportunity to work with a variety of professional artists, who in turn, worked with a diversity of media. She is passionate about keeping art in public schools and has worked diligently to bring more art into downtown Delaware.

Another one of this year’s jurors, Cindy Kerr, is a visual arts educator with a background as an arts integration specialist. She has taught art in numerous locations to an array of age groups including grades K-6 in public schools, the Ohio Wesleyan University, art museums, libraries, and cultural arts centers. She is also the former program director of the Ohio Craft Museum in Columbus and the Delaware Arts Castle.

The Delaware County Juried High School Art Show is open free of charge to the public through Feb. 23 at The Arts Castle. For more information, call 740-369-ARTS (2787).

This year’s winners include:

Painting

1st- Anna Pohlman – “Self Portrait” Liberty HS

2nd- Preston Anderson – “Tunnel Vision” Liberty HS

3rd- Madison Putnum – “More Than Label” Liberty HS

Drawing

1st- Grace Fulton – “Not Alone in Limbo” Olentangy HS

2nd- Kaleb Harrel – “Lapsed Identity/My Carefully Devised Self-Portrait” Berlin HS

3rd- Haleigh Oliver – “Seeing in the Dark” Hayes HS

Photography

1st- Audrey Hanson, Evy Wirth, & Rylie Luikart – “Mom’s Kitchen” Buckeye Valley HS

2nd- Brandon McNamara – “Whitewater Lake” Hayes HS

3rd- Eden Marquis – “The Bridge at Caledonia” Delaware Christian HS

Digital art

1st- Tommy Torres – “Hash-Slinging Slasher” Orange HS

2nd- James Mihalich – “Photo Revenge” Olentangy HS

3rd- Jacob Hale – “Digital Line Portrait” Liberty HS

Wearable art

1st- Juliana Melendez – “Organic Basket” Berlin HS

2nd- Abigail Aquilina – “Conceptual Ring” Berlin HS

3rd- Mara Stewart – “Pierced Necklace” Berlin HS

Mixed media

1st- Breanna Bosher – “Honoring Ethiopia” Berlin HS

2nd- Darci Zartman – “What Was She Wearing?” Berlin HS

3rd- Karl Edwards – “The American Reality” Hayes HS

Ceramics

1st- Hannah Siefring – “Girdey & the Birdies Spilling Tea!” Liberty HS

2nd- Simon Slagle – “Bubble Tea” Liberty HS

3rd- Isabella Volpe – “Black Lidded Vessels” Olentangy HS

Sculpture

1st- Darci Zartman – “Ephemeral Change” Berlin HS

2nd- Maddie Harris – “Asleep” Olentangy HS

3rd- Isabella Volpe – “If These Hands Could Speak” Olentangy HS

Juror’s choice/honorable mention

Quinn Casey – “Gold Extending” ceramics Liberty HS

Hudson Ricks – “Garden Head, Jelly Jars and Bird Calls, Naomi” a series of drawings, Berlin HS

Delaware County Juried High School Art Show on exhibit

