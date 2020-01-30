Elementary principal to retire

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved both the retirement of an elementary school principal and a $1.2 million contract to install new chillers at Hayes High School at its meeting Monday.

The work session was held in the board room at Willis Education Center and began with the board accepting the resignation of Rochelle Thompson, the principal at Smith Elementary School. Thompson had previously contacted families at Smith to announce her intention to retire, and the board voted to approve the request. Thompson’s last day with the district will be June 30.

Thompson has been the principal at Smith since August 2005. District Superintendent Heidi Kegley said Thompson’s “love for Smith students and their families is second to none,” and the district has begun the process of finding her replacement. Kegley said she hopes to have the searched narrowed to finalists in March.

The board also accepted the resignation of Julie Boyce, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant at Schultz Elementary School; Sheri Faulkner, a SACC program assistant for the district; Patricia Roark-Frazier, a SACC program assistant at Carlisle Elementary; and Marissa Green, a substitute school nurse for the district.

The board then approved the employments of Jaqulyn Elder, a bus driver, and Natalie Schulte, a SACC program assistant.

Additionally, the board approved a $1,210,321 contract with Daikin Applied for the installation of chiller equipment at Hayes High School. The two chillers were purchased at the board’s Nov. 18 meeting for $309,961. Jason Sherman, the district’s director of facilities and transportation, said the district sought a contractor to install the chillers but was unable to find a suitable bid.

Sherman said the district then consulted with Daikin Applied, the manufacturer of the chillers, and negotiated the $1.2 million contract, which Sherman said was within the budgeted range for the project. At a previous board meeting, Sherman said the plan is to have the chillers installed this semester before the weather warms up so they don’t have to turn off the chillers during warm weather.

The funds for the chillers came from the 2019 bond issue.

At the end of the board meeting, Kegley presented the members of the board with certificates of appreciation in observation of January being Board Appreciation Month, and she thanked the board members for their service.

The next board meeting will be held Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at Willis Education Center.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

